BJP Gets Gujarat Boost Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Elections; Party's All 4 Candidates Elected Unopposed
The four candidates were elected unopposed after the opposition failed to field candidates on the last day of the withdrawal of nominations.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Gandhinagar: In a boost to the BJP ahead of the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections, all four of its candidates from state have been declared elected unopposed.
Thursday, June 11 was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations. The opposition did not field any candidates due to a lack of sufficient numerical strength. With this, the BJP now has 11 Rajya Sabha MPs from Gujarat.
The four BJP candidates from Gujarat—Raju Shukla, Mukesh Rathwa, Mansinh Parmar, and Jitendra Kanjariya—have been officially declared elected unopposed. The Rajya Sabha elections were scheduled for June 18; however, since all four candidates have been elected unopposed, the actual voting will not take place on that date. It is worth noting that the BJP holds 161 seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, while the Congress has 12 MLAs and the AAP has 5.
Congress Without Rajya Sabha MPs From Gujarat
With the tenure of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil expiring, the grand old party will no longer have any representation in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress won 17 seats—its worst-ever performance in history. Subsequently, the number of its MLAs continued to decline, dropping to 12.
The Congress has traditionally held one or two Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Due to its poor performance in the Assembly elections, the party will now have zero representation in the Rajya Sabha.
From ABVP To Rajya Sabha
Forty-five-year-old Mansinh Parmar is the state president of the BJP's OBC Morcha. He is considered one of the party's young faces. Hailing from the Gir Somnath district, Parmar is a chemical engineer by profession. He began his political career with the ABVP and became the Gir Somnath district president in 2020.
Parmar also unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2022. He also served as a member of the Gir Somnath District Panchayat from 2015 to 2020.
Who is Jitendra Kanjariya?
The BJP has also fielded Jitendra Kanjariya as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Saurashtra. Jitendra Kanjariya is the son of former MLA Meghji Kanjariya. The 39-year-old Kanjariya belongs to the Sathwara community. He holds degrees in B.Com and MCA and has previously served as the Chairman of the District Panchayat.
An RSS Field Worker
Sixty-two-year-old Raju Shukla holds M.Com and LLB degrees. He has long been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and works as a field worker for the organization. He is a member of the BJP state executive committee and the in-charge for Surendranagar district. Previously, he served as the President of the Kadi Municipality and General Secretary of the Mehsana BJP district unit.
Young Tribal Leader's Journey To Rajya Sabha
The BJP fielded Mukesh Rathwa, a young leader from the tribal community in Central Gujarat. The 39-year-old Rathwa is the District BJP General Secretary and is associated with the RSS. He has been active in the BJP's youth wing and has also served as the Vice President of the state youth wing.
BJP'S Rajya Sabha Tally Jumps To 11 In Gujarat
The list of current Rajya Sabha MPs from Gujarat is provided below. It includes details of members whose terms end in June 2026 as well as newly elected me
Gujarat Rajya Sabha MPs (as of June 2026)
|MP Name
|Party
|Term End Date
|J. P. Nadda
|BJP
|02 April 2030
|Jashwantsingh Salamsingh Parmar
|BJP
|02 April 2030
|Mayankbhai Nayak
|BJP
|02 April 2030
|Govind Dholakia
|BJP
|02 April 2030
|S. Jaishankar
|BJP
|18 August 2029
|Keshridevsingh Jhala
|BJP
|18 August 2029
|Babubhai Desai
|BJP
|18 August 2029
|Raju Shukla
|BJP
|(Newly Elected)
|Mukesh Rathwa
|BJP
|(Newly Elected)
|Mansingh Parmar
|BJP
|(Newly Elected)
|Jitendra Kanjariya
|BJP
|(Newly Elected)
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