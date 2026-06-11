ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Gets Gujarat Boost Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Elections; Party's All 4 Candidates Elected Unopposed

Gandhinagar: In a boost to the BJP ahead of the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections, all four of its candidates from state have been declared elected unopposed.

Thursday, June 11 was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations. The opposition did not field any candidates due to a lack of sufficient numerical strength. With this, the BJP now has 11 Rajya Sabha MPs from Gujarat.

The four BJP candidates from Gujarat—Raju Shukla, Mukesh Rathwa, Mansinh Parmar, and Jitendra Kanjariya—have been officially declared elected unopposed. The Rajya Sabha elections were scheduled for June 18; however, since all four candidates have been elected unopposed, the actual voting will not take place on that date. It is worth noting that the BJP holds 161 seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, while the Congress has 12 MLAs and the AAP has 5.

Congress Without Rajya Sabha MPs From Gujarat

With the tenure of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil expiring, the grand old party will no longer have any representation in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress won 17 seats—its worst-ever performance in history. Subsequently, the number of its MLAs continued to decline, dropping to 12.

The Congress has traditionally held one or two Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Due to its poor performance in the Assembly elections, the party will now have zero representation in the Rajya Sabha.

From ABVP To Rajya Sabha

Forty-five-year-old Mansinh Parmar is the state president of the BJP's OBC Morcha. He is considered one of the party's young faces. Hailing from the Gir Somnath district, Parmar is a chemical engineer by profession. He began his political career with the ABVP and became the Gir Somnath district president in 2020.

Parmar also unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2022. He also served as a member of the Gir Somnath District Panchayat from 2015 to 2020.