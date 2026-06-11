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BJP Gets Gujarat Boost Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Elections; Party's All 4 Candidates Elected Unopposed

The four candidates were elected unopposed after the opposition failed to field candidates on the last day of the withdrawal of nominations.

All four Gujarat Rajya Sabha Candidates Elected Unopposed
All four Gujarat Rajya Sabha Candidates Elected Unopposed (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Gandhinagar: In a boost to the BJP ahead of the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections, all four of its candidates from state have been declared elected unopposed.

Thursday, June 11 was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations. The opposition did not field any candidates due to a lack of sufficient numerical strength. With this, the BJP now has 11 Rajya Sabha MPs from Gujarat.

The four BJP candidates from Gujarat—Raju Shukla, Mukesh Rathwa, Mansinh Parmar, and Jitendra Kanjariya—have been officially declared elected unopposed. The Rajya Sabha elections were scheduled for June 18; however, since all four candidates have been elected unopposed, the actual voting will not take place on that date. It is worth noting that the BJP holds 161 seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, while the Congress has 12 MLAs and the AAP has 5.

Congress Without Rajya Sabha MPs From Gujarat

With the tenure of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil expiring, the grand old party will no longer have any representation in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress won 17 seats—its worst-ever performance in history. Subsequently, the number of its MLAs continued to decline, dropping to 12.

The Congress has traditionally held one or two Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Due to its poor performance in the Assembly elections, the party will now have zero representation in the Rajya Sabha.

From ABVP To Rajya Sabha

Forty-five-year-old Mansinh Parmar is the state president of the BJP's OBC Morcha. He is considered one of the party's young faces. Hailing from the Gir Somnath district, Parmar is a chemical engineer by profession. He began his political career with the ABVP and became the Gir Somnath district president in 2020.

Parmar also unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2022. He also served as a member of the Gir Somnath District Panchayat from 2015 to 2020.

Who is Jitendra Kanjariya?

The BJP has also fielded Jitendra Kanjariya as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Saurashtra. Jitendra Kanjariya is the son of former MLA Meghji Kanjariya. The 39-year-old Kanjariya belongs to the Sathwara community. He holds degrees in B.Com and MCA and has previously served as the Chairman of the District Panchayat.

An RSS Field Worker

Sixty-two-year-old Raju Shukla holds M.Com and LLB degrees. He has long been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and works as a field worker for the organization. He is a member of the BJP state executive committee and the in-charge for Surendranagar district. Previously, he served as the President of the Kadi Municipality and General Secretary of the Mehsana BJP district unit.

Young Tribal Leader's Journey To Rajya Sabha

The BJP fielded Mukesh Rathwa, a young leader from the tribal community in Central Gujarat. The 39-year-old Rathwa is the District BJP General Secretary and is associated with the RSS. He has been active in the BJP's youth wing and has also served as the Vice President of the state youth wing.

BJP'S Rajya Sabha Tally Jumps To 11 In Gujarat

The list of current Rajya Sabha MPs from Gujarat is provided below. It includes details of members whose terms end in June 2026 as well as newly elected me

Gujarat Rajya Sabha MPs (as of June 2026)

MP NamePartyTerm End Date
J. P. NaddaBJP02 April 2030
Jashwantsingh Salamsingh ParmarBJP02 April 2030
Mayankbhai NayakBJP02 April 2030
Govind DholakiaBJP02 April 2030
S. JaishankarBJP18 August 2029
Keshridevsingh JhalaBJP18 August 2029
Babubhai DesaiBJP18 August 2029
Raju ShuklaBJP(Newly Elected)
Mukesh RathwaBJP(Newly Elected)
Mansingh ParmarBJP(Newly Elected)
Jitendra KanjariyaBJP(Newly Elected)

Read More:

  1. BJP's Satish Poonia, Alka Gurjar, Cong's Neeraj Dangi Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan
  2. Yet Another Blow To TMC: Now Prakash Chik Baraik Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP, 3rd Such Exit In 4 Days

TAGGED:

RAJYA SABHA
RAJYA SABHA ELECTIONS
BJP
GUJARAT
BJP GUJARAT RAJYA SABHA MPS

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