BJP Gears Up For 2027 Assembly Polls With Two-Day National Office-Bearers Meet In Delhi Starting November 27
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and will be attended by all 107 national office-bearers.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 11:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP will hold a two-day meeting of its national office-bearers at the Pusa campus in Delhi on November 27 and 28 with a focus on organisational priorities, booth-level mobilisation, and chalking out a strategy for the Assembly elections scheduled next year.
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and will be attended by all 107 national office-bearers, state presidents, state in-charges and organisational secretaries.
Several senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be among the prominent leaders to attend the meeting.
PM Modi is also expected to address party office-bearers on November 28, the concluding day. The two-day meeting will feature five sessions focusing on organisational strategy, upcoming political programmes and preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Several senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party’s national president Nitin Navin, will participate in the meeting.
The meeting will commence at 2:00 PM on November 27, with an inaugural address by National President Nitin Navin. The two-day event will feature one session on the first day, followed by four separate sessions on November 28.
Party sources indicate that the discussions will include a review of the party’s organisational functioning. This will cover the current state of the organisation across various states, the level of activity among party workers, and the framework for upcoming political programmes. A major focus will be on preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.
Furthermore, senior leaders will hold in-depth discussions on the organisational status in states heading to the polls, plans for public outreach campaigns, an assessment of political equations, and the party’s overall strategy. Deliberations may also focus on formulating an effective response to the political narrative set by the opposition, as well as strategies to expand the party’s reach across different social segments.
According to party insiders, this meeting is expected to be significant for defining the BJP’s organisational roadmap and political direction ahead of the upcoming elections. Following two days of deliberations, the party is expected to clarify its priorities for the coming months—focusing on strengthening the organisation and preparing for elections—to make the role of grassroots-level workers more effective.
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