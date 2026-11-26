ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Gears Up For 2027 Assembly Polls With Two-Day National Office-Bearers Meet In Delhi Starting November 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be among the prominent leaders to attend the meeting. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The BJP will hold a two-day meeting of its national office-bearers at the Pusa campus in Delhi on November 27 and 28 with a focus on organisational priorities, booth-level mobilisation, and chalking out a strategy for the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and will be attended by all 107 national office-bearers, state presidents, state in-charges and organisational secretaries.

Several senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be among the prominent leaders to attend the meeting. PM Modi is also expected to address party office-bearers on November 28, the concluding day. The two-day meeting will feature five sessions focusing on organisational strategy, upcoming political programmes and preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. Several senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party’s national president Nitin Navin, will participate in the meeting.