BJP Functionary Among Seven Arrested In Gold Smuggling Case In Mumbai
The DRI officials said they took action after they found suspicious movements in the vicinity of the airport.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested at least seven people, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearer Ajit Acharekar, at Mumbai International Airport in Maharashtra in the case involving the alleged smuggling of gold worth more than Rs 5 crore.
The arrests were made at around 2:30 AM on Saturday after a trap was laid at the Mumbai International Airport. The DRI officials said they took action after they found suspicious movements in the vicinity of the airport.
Acharekar allegedly serves as the secretary of the BJP's workers’ wing. He had joined the saffron party a few months ago in the presence of its state president, Ravindra Chavan, and was entrusted with a significant responsibility within the party's labor organization.
Other arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar Singh, Santosh Subhash, Samimulla Shah, Hamid Leberifkhan, and Falil Mohammed Kasim.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed BJP in a post on X about the incident. He remarked that the conduct and speech of Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan have never befitted the state's social and political culture.
“He has engaged in excessive spending during every election in the Konkan region; the District Bank election was handled in the same manner,” Raut alleged.
In response to the allegations, BJP Chief Spokesperson Navnath Ban has issued a strong rebuttal. “There is absolutely no connection between BJP and the individuals arrested for gold smuggling. No BJP worker or union member has been arrested.”
Navnath said that for years, ordinary Marathi youths were being exploited and extorted under the banner of the ‘Kamgar Sena.' “The exploitation had faced exploitation facilitated by Sanjay Raut, to which BJP State President Ravindra Chavan put a stop,” Ban added.
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