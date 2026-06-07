ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Functionary Among Seven Arrested In Gold Smuggling Case In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested at least seven people, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearer Ajit Acharekar, at Mumbai International Airport in Maharashtra in the case involving the alleged smuggling of gold worth more than Rs 5 crore.

The arrests were made at around 2:30 AM on Saturday after a trap was laid at the Mumbai International Airport. The DRI officials said they took action after they found suspicious movements in the vicinity of the airport.

Acharekar allegedly serves as the secretary of the BJP's workers’ wing. He had joined the saffron party a few months ago in the presence of its state president, Ravindra Chavan, and was entrusted with a significant responsibility within the party's labor organization.

Other arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar Singh, Santosh Subhash, Samimulla Shah, Hamid Leberifkhan, and Falil Mohammed Kasim.