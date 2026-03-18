ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Faces TMC's Football Club Fort In Bengal Battle

Patna: The biggest challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections is thousands of local sports clubs – particularly football and carrom clubs – patronised by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

According to an internal BJP assessment, at least 38,000 sports clubs financially supported by the TMC, are present across West Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has successfully integrated them into her party’s organisational structure at the grassroots.

A majority of these also serve as community centres, while many double as extensions of the TMC. They have emerged as institutions to mobilise voters in the vast hinterland and have helped Mamata hold sway over the state for the past 15 years.

The top leaders of the saffron party, including Bihar health minister and BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey, are wracking their brains to break the stranglehold of these clubs, which have permeated the society in the poll-bound state.

Over a dozen Bihar BJP leaders including state general secretary Rajesh Kumar Verma, former general secretaries Suresh Chaudhary and Jagannath Thakur, former state president of the party’s Kisan Morcha (farmer cell) Akhilesh Singh, former minister Ram Surat Rai, former MLAs Nikki Hembrom and Mithilesh Kumar, and MLC Devesh Kumar, are working in different parts of West Bengal regarding the polls. They are also wondering how to tackle the clubs.

“Many of these clubs are run like gangs. They patronise goonda elements and hooligans at the grassroots. The TMC uses them to control the common people and keep them under constant watch and fear. They have jeopardised the lives of youths by politicising them and turning them aggressive on the issue of party politics,” Hembrom told ETV Bharat.

Hembrom, who is also a national general secretary of the BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha or front, is currently focusing on 58 Assembly seats of West Bengal where tribal voters are in decisive numbers. These include 16 reserved for them.

“The tribals are socio-economically weak. They want to vote but are unable to do so in a free and fair manner. The TMC, through its organisation and club members, did not allow a large number of them to exercise their franchise as it anticipated that they would vote for the BJP. Those who voted were attacked and their houses were ransacked or burnt later on. We are trying to remove the fear from the minds of the tribal people, and are asking them to vote,” Hembrom added.

Mamata started financially supporting over 15,000 clubs in 2015, spending several hundred crores of rupees on them. She provided them around Rs 5 lakh and their number grew steadily to 20,000 by 2018. They started participating in political programmes and other activities, including review and correction of the voter’s list, booth management, and mobilising voters on the day of polling.