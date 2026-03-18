BJP Faces TMC's Football Club Fort In Bengal Battle
BJP leaders said that many of the clubs patronise "goonda elements and hooligans" at the grassroots.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Patna: The biggest challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections is thousands of local sports clubs – particularly football and carrom clubs – patronised by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.
According to an internal BJP assessment, at least 38,000 sports clubs financially supported by the TMC, are present across West Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has successfully integrated them into her party’s organisational structure at the grassroots.
A majority of these also serve as community centres, while many double as extensions of the TMC. They have emerged as institutions to mobilise voters in the vast hinterland and have helped Mamata hold sway over the state for the past 15 years.
The top leaders of the saffron party, including Bihar health minister and BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey, are wracking their brains to break the stranglehold of these clubs, which have permeated the society in the poll-bound state.
Over a dozen Bihar BJP leaders including state general secretary Rajesh Kumar Verma, former general secretaries Suresh Chaudhary and Jagannath Thakur, former state president of the party’s Kisan Morcha (farmer cell) Akhilesh Singh, former minister Ram Surat Rai, former MLAs Nikki Hembrom and Mithilesh Kumar, and MLC Devesh Kumar, are working in different parts of West Bengal regarding the polls. They are also wondering how to tackle the clubs.
“Many of these clubs are run like gangs. They patronise goonda elements and hooligans at the grassroots. The TMC uses them to control the common people and keep them under constant watch and fear. They have jeopardised the lives of youths by politicising them and turning them aggressive on the issue of party politics,” Hembrom told ETV Bharat.
Hembrom, who is also a national general secretary of the BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha or front, is currently focusing on 58 Assembly seats of West Bengal where tribal voters are in decisive numbers. These include 16 reserved for them.
“The tribals are socio-economically weak. They want to vote but are unable to do so in a free and fair manner. The TMC, through its organisation and club members, did not allow a large number of them to exercise their franchise as it anticipated that they would vote for the BJP. Those who voted were attacked and their houses were ransacked or burnt later on. We are trying to remove the fear from the minds of the tribal people, and are asking them to vote,” Hembrom added.
Mamata started financially supporting over 15,000 clubs in 2015, spending several hundred crores of rupees on them. She provided them around Rs 5 lakh and their number grew steadily to 20,000 by 2018. They started participating in political programmes and other activities, including review and correction of the voter’s list, booth management, and mobilising voters on the day of polling.
The BJP is trying to take advantage of the anti-incumbency factor, if any, to penetrate the sports clubs in an effort to garner their support. They are meeting the club leaders and discussing various socio-political and economic issues with them.
“Our workers are trying to make the club members aware of the need for development, industries, and employment to exit the cycle of deprivation. They are also offering better days for the clubs with focus on real sports. We are sensing a change in the mood of the people and are getting ready for a change in Bengal politics,” Thakur, who is the BJP in-charge for the Hooghly–Medinipur zone consisting of 11 Assembly seats, told ETV Bharat.
A senior BJP leader said that the main challenge this time, in the light of the violence during the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, is peaceful conduct of polls. He asserted that the party has strengthened its presence in the state, and was ready for the public, he said, has become fed up with the state government’s lack of attention to women's safety and the issue of “Bangladeshi ghuspaithiya” (intruders).
“BJP workers are now present in every lane and locality of Bengal. They are making all-out efforts to spread awareness among the people about the importance of having a nationalist government to protect their cultural identity,” former Sitamarhi MLA Mithilesh Kumar, currently stationed in West Bengal, told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, BJP in-charge of West Bengal, Mangal Pandey, asserted that the party was not facing any challenge and that it was the TMC that was facing the problems.
“They (TMC) are in big trouble. They are facing all the difficulties and challenges. Just a few days ago they put bandages on their workers and paraded them before the media. They are alleging attacks on their cadre and protesting about it. It seems they have realised that they are losing ground. We will fare better this time,” Mangal told ETV Bharat.
Efforts to contact TMC Lok Sabha member and spokesperson Mahua Moitra on the issue of sports clubs did not succeed.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
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