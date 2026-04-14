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The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary - Being Dropped From Cabinet To Bihar's Next Chief Minister

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: Samrat Choudhary, BJP's legislature party leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister in the outgoing Nitish Kumar cabinet has been elected as the party's legislature leader again. He will be sworn in as the next chief minister of Bihar soon. Samrat Choudhary, 57, belongs to the Koeri, or Kushwaha caste, a prominent other backward class (OBC) community in the state. The Kushwaha community is the largest after the Yadavs in the eastern state. Choudhary was born on November 16, 1968, in Lakhanpur village of Munger district in Bihar. His father Shakuni Choudhary was a seven-time MLA and Member of Parliament. His mother, Parvati Devi, also served as an MLA from Tarapur. Samrat Choudhary (ANI) He completed his early education in Munger and later pursued higher studies at Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu. He began his political journey in the 1990s by aligning with Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.