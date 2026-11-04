ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Dumps Traditional Ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Joins Hands With NCPI To Capture Islampur Panchayat

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri and Darjeeling MLA Noman Rai with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Siliguri/Islampur : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed the board of the Islampur Panchayat Samiti in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district with the support of the NCPI (Nationalist Citizens Party of India), sidelining its traditional ally, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). The board-formation process on Tuesday witnessed heated arguments, clashes and allegations of political interference.

BJP's Maharani Biswas was elected president of the Panchayat Samiti, while NCPI member and former president Vinita Das Sarkar became vice-president. The 38-member Islampur Panchayat Samiti was previously controlled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

West Bengal police picked up five of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Panchayat Samiti members from the Shalbari area without registering a specific case or producing arrest warrants. (ETV Bharat)

The BJP's decision to join hands with the NCPI instead of the GJM has triggered a political controversy, given the Morcha's longstanding alliance with the BJP in the Darjeeling hills and North Bengal.

Clashes At BDO Office

Tensions reportedly began building on Monday night, hours before the board-formation process scheduled for Tuesday. The GJM alleged that police picked up five of its Panchayat Samiti members from the Shalbari area without registering a specific case or producing arrest warrants.

The situation turned tense at the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office when the board-formation process began on Tuesday afternoon. Morcha members allegedly attempted to enter the Panchayat Samiti office but were stopped by members of another faction aligned with the NCPI.

A clash reportedly broke out between the two groups, with bamboo sticks and other objects allegedly used in the confrontation. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel intervened to disperse the crowd.

While reports alleged that the police resorted to a lathi-charge, Islampur Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh denied the claim, saying the police had taken necessary steps to bring the situation under control.

TMC Split Paved The Way

The political reshuffle followed a division among TMC members of the Panchayat Samiti. On September 27, 20 members reportedly joined the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, while 16 moved to the NCPI. The remaining two BJP members retained their original affiliation.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung strongly protested the BJP's move, accusing it of betraying an ally and questioned BJP's political credibility. (ETV Bharat)

The NCPI's emergence has also attracted attention following reports that 20 TMC MPs joined the organisation after the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. However, the legal validity and status of the reported political shift remain contentious.