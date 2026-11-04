BJP Dumps Traditional Ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Joins Hands With NCPI To Capture Islampur Panchayat
Maharani Biswas elected president and NCPI's Vinita Das Sarkar VP; GJM alleges five members were detained overnight, while police deny lathi-charge, reports Subhadip Roy Nandy.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Siliguri/Islampur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed the board of the Islampur Panchayat Samiti in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district with the support of the NCPI (Nationalist Citizens Party of India), sidelining its traditional ally, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). The board-formation process on Tuesday witnessed heated arguments, clashes and allegations of political interference.
BJP's Maharani Biswas was elected president of the Panchayat Samiti, while NCPI member and former president Vinita Das Sarkar became vice-president. The 38-member Islampur Panchayat Samiti was previously controlled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The BJP's decision to join hands with the NCPI instead of the GJM has triggered a political controversy, given the Morcha's longstanding alliance with the BJP in the Darjeeling hills and North Bengal.
Clashes At BDO Office
Tensions reportedly began building on Monday night, hours before the board-formation process scheduled for Tuesday. The GJM alleged that police picked up five of its Panchayat Samiti members from the Shalbari area without registering a specific case or producing arrest warrants.
The situation turned tense at the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office when the board-formation process began on Tuesday afternoon. Morcha members allegedly attempted to enter the Panchayat Samiti office but were stopped by members of another faction aligned with the NCPI.
A clash reportedly broke out between the two groups, with bamboo sticks and other objects allegedly used in the confrontation. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel intervened to disperse the crowd.
While reports alleged that the police resorted to a lathi-charge, Islampur Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh denied the claim, saying the police had taken necessary steps to bring the situation under control.
TMC Split Paved The Way
The political reshuffle followed a division among TMC members of the Panchayat Samiti. On September 27, 20 members reportedly joined the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, while 16 moved to the NCPI. The remaining two BJP members retained their original affiliation.
The NCPI's emergence has also attracted attention following reports that 20 TMC MPs joined the organisation after the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. However, the legal validity and status of the reported political shift remain contentious.
Some of the MPs associated with the NCPI have reportedly been seen attending NDA meetings. Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar were also reported to have attended a breakfast meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's participation in Lakshmi Puja at Sudip Bandyopadhyay's residence has also figured in the political discussion.
BJP Betrayed GJM: Gurung
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung strongly protested the BJP's move, accusing it of betraying an ally.
Bimal Gurung claimed that his party was fully prepared to participate in the board-formation process and had sent representatives. However, he alleged that police forcibly took away five of its members from Shalbari under cover of darkness, without warrants.
Questioning the BJP's political credibility, Bimal Gurung said the Morcha had supported the alliance but was being denied a fair opportunity to participate in the formation of the board.
He said his party had initiated legal proceedings and submitted relevant documents to the High Court. Gurung warned that the alleged use of administrative machinery to influence the political process could further aggravate tensions in the region.
Roshan Meets CM
Meanwhile, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri and Darjeeling MLA Noman Rai met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on Tuesday.
Roshan Giri told reporters that the Morcha had a clear majority among the Panchayat Samiti members, claiming that at least 20 members were willing to remain with the party. Describing the clashes at the BDO office as deplorable and unnecessary, he said the Morcha would lodge a formal complaint with the local police.
The Morcha leaders also congratulated the Chief Minister for his initiative to open a tea garden. Giri raised the issue of the proposed ₹5,000 payment to tea plantation workers, suggesting that the amount be credited to their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts, as many workers allegedly lacked the documents required to access the benefit.
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