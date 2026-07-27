BJP Demands Resignation Of J&K Education Minister Over Samagra Shiksha Books Row
BJP urges Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to remove Education Minister Sakina Itoo after approval of books glorifying separatists and terrorists in J&K schools.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 27, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir’s Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, over the approval of two controversial Samagra Shiksha books allegedly glorifying separatists and terrorists. The BJP has also urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take action and remove her if she refuses to step down.
Addressing a press conference today, BJP spokespersons Purnima Sharma and Zorawar Singh Jamwal stated that the National Conference (NC) government, led by Chief Minister Abdullah, cannot apply double standards, addressing student concerns in New Delhi while promoting separatism and terrorism among students in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Dharmendra Pradhan resigned in the national interest, and for the betterment of students across the country, but in Jammu and Kashmir, under Sakina Itoo’s watch, two books glorifying separatists and terrorists were placed in school, college, and university libraries, with no action taken against the minister,” Sharma said.
Sharma also criticised the INDIA alliance in New Delhi for demanding apologies and resignations over student issues, while in J&K, books glorifying terrorists were introduced from class 9, effectively attempting to brainwash students. She condemned the promotion of separatists who disrupted education with a 100-day calendar, calling it unacceptable to glorify such elements in schools.
Jamwal, on the other hand, said that despite having no role in the paper leak, as the NEET examination is conducted by an autonomous National Testing Agency (NTA), Pradhan still resigned from the council of ministers on moral grounds.
“In Jammu and Kashmir, the Omar Abdullah government is going in the opposite direction when it comes to acting on the book issue. If the BJP hadn’t detected it and brought the issue in front of the world, this book would have reached schools from libraries,” he said.
He termed the controversial books part of an “academic jihad” plan prepared in Pakistan and said they were being implemented by some people sitting in the government.
“They make students study about Maqbool Bhat, who has been given the status of martyr in the book, and Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a separatist, is being shown as a hero. Is Omar Abdullah trying to make students study such books? Through such books, are they trying to revive separatism?” Jamwal asked.
The BJP spokesperson questioned the alleged inaction by CM Abdullah and his party, NC, accusing them of double standards.
“They speak two languages, one in New Delhi and another in Jammu and Kashmir, as they are silent about the book issue. They are not seeking the resignation of Sakina Itoo on the matter. If she doesn’t resign, CM should sack her,” Jamwal said.
On July 4, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma had raised the issue of a book, Personalities and Legends of Jammu and Kashmir, being introduced in the libraries of schools. After the issue was raised, the lieutenant governor ordered the suspension of Samagra Shiksha employees and banned two such books. A few arrests were also made, and now the BJP has demanded the resignation of Minister Itoo.
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