ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Demands Resignation Of J&K Education Minister Over Samagra Shiksha Books Row

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir’s Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, over the approval of two controversial Samagra Shiksha books allegedly glorifying separatists and terrorists. The BJP has also urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take action and remove her if she refuses to step down.

Addressing a press conference today, BJP spokespersons Purnima Sharma and Zorawar Singh Jamwal stated that the National Conference (NC) government, led by Chief Minister Abdullah, cannot apply double standards, addressing student concerns in New Delhi while promoting separatism and terrorism among students in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Dharmendra Pradhan resigned in the national interest, and for the betterment of students across the country, but in Jammu and Kashmir, under Sakina Itoo’s watch, two books glorifying separatists and terrorists were placed in school, college, and university libraries, with no action taken against the minister,” Sharma said.

Sharma also criticised the INDIA alliance in New Delhi for demanding apologies and resignations over student issues, while in J&K, books glorifying terrorists were introduced from class 9, effectively attempting to brainwash students. She condemned the promotion of separatists who disrupted education with a 100-day calendar, calling it unacceptable to glorify such elements in schools.

Jamwal, on the other hand, said that despite having no role in the paper leak, as the NEET examination is conducted by an autonomous National Testing Agency (NTA), Pradhan still resigned from the council of ministers on moral grounds.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, the Omar Abdullah government is going in the opposite direction when it comes to acting on the book issue. If the BJP hadn’t detected it and brought the issue in front of the world, this book would have reached schools from libraries,” he said.