BJP Demands Apology From CM Omar Abdullah Over His 'Shoe Beating' Remarks In Jammu Kashmir Assembly

This irked the BJP MLAs, who objected to the CM's remarks with the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Sunil Sharma standing up and hailing the deal as being “beneficial for India”.

The controversy erupted on Tuesday when the Chief Minister, during his reply on the budget discussion, termed the India-US trade deal as a “sellout for Jammu and Kashmir” saying the zero duty on US fruits and other agricultural products would hit the industry hard in the union territory.

As soon as the House proceedings during the ongoing budget session began on Wednesday, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma demanded the intervention of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to give directions and apology from CM once he comes to the House. After getting no assurance from the Chair, BJP MLAs staged walkout from the House.

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP has demanded apology from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his remarks that the saffron party leaders had received a 'shoe beating' by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the region.

To this the CM took a jibe at the BJP legislators, he said, had taken a “shoe beating from the Home Minister” during his recent visit to the region.

"It looks like you have got a shoe beating from the Home Minister during the recent visit after which a sudden change is visible from your side," Omar told the BJP MLAs.

Sham Lal Sharma said that a "wrong precedence has been set by the Chief Minister by using unparliamentary language against the main opposition party". "He needs to take back his words and apologize and he must ask his conscious whether his language was appropriate or not. I leave it to the conscious of the Chair to decide and pass a direction that once the CM comes to the House, he will apologize."

Minister for Education and senior NC leader, Sakina Ittoo countered the BJP and levelled allegations against the BJP members for using unparliamentary language against Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary. The allegations and counter allegations led to a ruckus in the House. BJP MLA Surjeet Singh Slathia said the treasury benches need to uphold the sanctity of the House. "It is the duty of all the members to keep the House in order. I ask the Chair to pass a direction that CM will speak on the issue once he reaches."

Speaker Rather reacted and said, "What happened yesterday in the House was very unfortunate. People who have sent us are watching and judging us from all over. It is not fair to speak on behalf of the CM." "If persistently we don't allow the House to function, Speaker has some powers but I request you to allow the House to function," he added.

Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary intervened and said, "If the Chair feels that unparliamentary language has been used, those words should be expunged." To this, Leader of Opposition (LOP) Sunil Sharma said, "Words which are unparliamentary will be expunged by default."