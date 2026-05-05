ETV Bharat / bharat

With Bengal Painted Saffron, BJP's 'Anga-Banga-Kalinga' Dream Becomes A Reality

Flashback: May 13, 2011

Venue: Alimuddin Street, Kolkata. Time: Noon. Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was holding a meeting with his party colleagues at CPM headquarters. The defeat of the Left Front was all but certain. Buddhadeb gazed at the portrait of Muzaffar Ahmed—the CPM's revered 'Kakababu' (Uncle). Soon, somebody from the rally passed by the building shouted: "The CPM is dead."

Flashforward: May 4, 2026

Venue: Kalighat, Kolkata. Time: Noon: Groups of youths arrive in front of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence chanting "Jai Shri Ram". The blooming of the lotus (BJP's symbol) has become a reality. The graffiti on the walls had already signaled that. After 15 years, Bengal was witnessing yet another political transition. As evening faded into night, it became evident that the BJP had swept to power, winning over 200 seats.

BJP's 75-year-long journey

It took 75 years—from the foundation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951—for the BJP to take office in Bengal, the land of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. For the first time in 54 years—since 1972—a party currently governing the Centre is forming the government in West Bengal. The BJP government is scheduled to take its oath of office on 'Pochishe Boishakh'—May 9. The BJP, which had secured just three seats in Bengal in 2016, is now ascending the throne in the state.

In Bhabanipur, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a margin of over 15,000 votes. After collecting his election certificate from Bhabanipur, Suvendu declared, "My victory in Bhabanipur is a victory for Hindutva."

In New Delhi, before visiting the party headquarters in the evening to deliver his victory address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to 'X' to congratulate the BJP workers of Bengal. The PM also offered a sartorial surprise that day—he arrived at the BJP headquarters clad in a white kurta paired with a tussar silk dhoti featuring a red border—an attire commonly associated with Bengal.

On the very day the election campaign concluded, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya had sent a message of peace. Samik also offered an apology, stating that if anyone had been hurt by any remarks made by him or any other party member during the campaign, he sought their forgiveness. However, long before the final results were officially declared, reports began pouring in from across the state detailing attacks on everyone from Trinamool workers to senior leaders. Even the vehicle of the chairman of the Barasat Municipality was vandalised. Throughout the night, acts of vandalism continued at numerous TMC offices across various locations. Even TMC No 2 Abhishek Banerjee was subjected to chants of "Thief! Thief!"

Mamata's Allegations

Meanwhile, the strongest allegation came from Mamata Banerjee herself. After spending nearly three hours inside the Sakhawat Memorial Girls' School, she came out and said she had been kicked while inside. She alleged that the Election Commission had turned a deaf ear to the complaints she had raised regarding the vote counting process in Bhabanipur. She was heard saying, "The BJP has won through unethical means. What the Election Commission has done—in collusion with the central forces—is both unethical and illegal. They have looted over a hundred seats. They have forcibly engineered our defeat." Finally, she was heard repeating several times, "We will bounce back." All around her, BJP workers were chanting "Jai Shri Ram" with intense fervour. Amid this charged atmosphere, and surrounded by a ring of security personnel, Mamata boarded her vehicle.