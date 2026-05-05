With Bengal Painted Saffron, BJP's 'Anga-Banga-Kalinga' Dream Becomes A Reality
BJP has delivered an impressive performance from North Bengal to Kolkata, and now controls Bihar, Bengal and Odisha in the country's east.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Flashback: May 13, 2011
Venue: Alimuddin Street, Kolkata. Time: Noon. Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was holding a meeting with his party colleagues at CPM headquarters. The defeat of the Left Front was all but certain. Buddhadeb gazed at the portrait of Muzaffar Ahmed—the CPM's revered 'Kakababu' (Uncle). Soon, somebody from the rally passed by the building shouted: "The CPM is dead."
Flashforward: May 4, 2026
Venue: Kalighat, Kolkata. Time: Noon: Groups of youths arrive in front of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence chanting "Jai Shri Ram". The blooming of the lotus (BJP's symbol) has become a reality. The graffiti on the walls had already signaled that. After 15 years, Bengal was witnessing yet another political transition. As evening faded into night, it became evident that the BJP had swept to power, winning over 200 seats.
BJP's 75-year-long journey
It took 75 years—from the foundation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951—for the BJP to take office in Bengal, the land of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. For the first time in 54 years—since 1972—a party currently governing the Centre is forming the government in West Bengal. The BJP government is scheduled to take its oath of office on 'Pochishe Boishakh'—May 9. The BJP, which had secured just three seats in Bengal in 2016, is now ascending the throne in the state.
In Bhabanipur, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a margin of over 15,000 votes. After collecting his election certificate from Bhabanipur, Suvendu declared, "My victory in Bhabanipur is a victory for Hindutva."
In New Delhi, before visiting the party headquarters in the evening to deliver his victory address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to 'X' to congratulate the BJP workers of Bengal. The PM also offered a sartorial surprise that day—he arrived at the BJP headquarters clad in a white kurta paired with a tussar silk dhoti featuring a red border—an attire commonly associated with Bengal.
On the very day the election campaign concluded, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya had sent a message of peace. Samik also offered an apology, stating that if anyone had been hurt by any remarks made by him or any other party member during the campaign, he sought their forgiveness. However, long before the final results were officially declared, reports began pouring in from across the state detailing attacks on everyone from Trinamool workers to senior leaders. Even the vehicle of the chairman of the Barasat Municipality was vandalised. Throughout the night, acts of vandalism continued at numerous TMC offices across various locations. Even TMC No 2 Abhishek Banerjee was subjected to chants of "Thief! Thief!"
Mamata's Allegations
Meanwhile, the strongest allegation came from Mamata Banerjee herself. After spending nearly three hours inside the Sakhawat Memorial Girls' School, she came out and said she had been kicked while inside. She alleged that the Election Commission had turned a deaf ear to the complaints she had raised regarding the vote counting process in Bhabanipur. She was heard saying, "The BJP has won through unethical means. What the Election Commission has done—in collusion with the central forces—is both unethical and illegal. They have looted over a hundred seats. They have forcibly engineered our defeat." Finally, she was heard repeating several times, "We will bounce back." All around her, BJP workers were chanting "Jai Shri Ram" with intense fervour. Amid this charged atmosphere, and surrounded by a ring of security personnel, Mamata boarded her vehicle.
Earlier that morning, as the number of seats where the BJP held a lead continued to rise, Mamata had issued a message to her party workers. Her directive was clear: "No one is to leave the counting centres until the counting process is complete. By the time the sun sets, you will emerge victorious." In the late afternoon, Mamata visited the Sakhawat Memorial Girls' School in Bhabanipur. Following her visit, the vote counting process in Bhabanipur remained halted for a considerable period. Later in the afternoon, Abhishek Banerjee visited the counting centre. However, since as he was not a contesting candidate, the Election Commission issued an order directing his immediate removal from the counting centre.
A New Equation
Several ministers from the outgoing Mamata government have been defeated in their respective constituencies. This list includes numerous TMC heavyweights like Shashi Panja, Swapan Debnath, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, Arup Biswas, Moloy Ghatak, Sandhyarani Tudu, Birbaha Hansda and Sujit Bose.
Though he was contesting an Assembly election for the first time in thirty years, Congress's Adhir Chowdhury was defeated by a margin of 17,848 votes. Baharampur—a constituency he knows like the back of his hand—once again sent him back empty-handed. His erstwhile protégé, Subrata Maitra of the BJP, defeated Adhir. Meanwhile, Mausam Benazir was defeated in the Malatipur constituency of Malda.
Preliminary data from the results clearly indicate that the BJP has successfully retained its vote share in North Bengal. It has also made significant inroads into South Bengal.
While campaigning in the interim between the first and second phases of voting, the Prime Minister had predicted that the TMC would fail to open its account—that is, secure a single seat—in several districts.
Ultimately, his prediction proved true. Conversely, the saffron camp delivered an impressive performance across a wide swathe of the state—from North 24 Parganas to South 24 Parganas, as well as in Howrah and Kolkata.
Ever since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP had vowed to form governments across the 'Anga-Banga-Kalinga' region. True to that resolve—and having already established a presence in Anga (Bihar) and Kalinga (Odisha) —the BJP has now succeeded in forming a government in Banga (Bengal) as well.
CPM Reaction
In a written statement, CPM State Secretary Mohammed Salim observed: "The results of the West Bengal Assembly elections make it abundantly clear that the people have delivered a verdict against the Trinamool Congress's rampant corruption, authoritarian rule, and misgovernance. The citizens of the state have demanded the ouster of the Trinamool Congress government. The BJP has capitalised on this public resentment. In this election—conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission—several contentious issues came to the fore: the deletion of the names of hundreds of thousands of voters through the SIR process, the partisan deployment of various central agencies, and the massive deployment of central forces..."
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