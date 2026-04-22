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'Terrorist' Remark Row: BJP Delegation Meets EC, Seeks Stringent Action Against Kharge For Targeting PM Modi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Law and Justice Minister (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and others after a high-level BJP delegation meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI), at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A BJP delegation comprising three Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, approached the Election Commission on Wednesday, demanding “strictest action” against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his “terrorist” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sitharaman said, “Today, we appeared before the full commission to bring to its notice that no less a person than the president of the Congress and the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha has spoken in such condemnable words.

Kharge chose to call the prime minister a “terrorist” while addressing a press conference in Tamil Nadu, an election-bound state, the finance minister said, terming the Congress chief’s remark “outrageous”.

“It's an insult to the mandate given by the people of India (to Prime Minister Modi). More importantly, it is an insult to the entire system where people choose their leader through elections, and once chosen, he is the leader for the entire country,” Sitharaman said.

She also alleged that the Congress is “completely frustrated” and making such remarks against the prime minister amid assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal because of its "deep hatred" towards Modi.

“We have demanded that the Election Commission take the matter in all seriousness. We requested the poll panel to act firmly and sternly,” she said. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also part of the delegation, termed the remark a "disgusting act" by Kharge.