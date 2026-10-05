ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Decision To Drop Hardeep Puri, BL Verma From UP RS Candidates List Fuels Speculation Of Cabinet Reshuffle

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has announced eight candidates for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, with the saffron party deciding to drop Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma. The move by the Nitin Nabin-led party, which is in power at the Centre since 2014, has fuelled speculation of a possible reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.

The Rajya Sabha election for the 10 Uttar Pradesh seats is scheduled for October 16. The BJP has fielded Dharampal Singh, Radhjakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar. The list includes three OBC, two Scheduled Caste and three general category candidates. Two of the nominees are women. Dharam Pal Singh is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP currently holds eight of the 10 seats falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, while one is held by the Samajwadi Party and one by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Based on the strength of the state Assembly, the BJP is considered to be in a position to win at least 8 seats.

The BJP’s decision not to renominate Hardeep Singh Puri and BL Verma raised questions over their continuation in the Union Council of Ministers. Their Rajya Sabha terms are ending on November 25.

Under Article 75 of the Constitution, a minister who is not a member of either House of Parliament for six consecutive months ceases to be a minister. The developments come after Union ministers George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu resigned from the Council of Ministers after not being renominated to the Rajya Sabha.