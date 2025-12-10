'Videsh Nayak': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Upcoming Visit To Germany Mid-Parliament Session
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20, during which he will engage with Indian diaspora and meet German government ministers
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Berlin during the mid-Parliament winter session, labelling him as "Videsh Nayak."
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress leader for choosing a foreign tour over his duties as Leader of the Opposition. Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe.
In a social media post on X, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again, Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best! Going on a foreign tour! Parliament is on till 19th Dec, but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan. During the Bihar elections, too, he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari."
Gandhi's visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India's global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora, Vikram Duhan, general secretary of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, said, according to a post on X by the IOC.
"The Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, will visit Germany from December 15 to 20. He will be accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Shri Sam Pitroda," Balwinder Singh, president of IOC, Germany, said.
During the visit, Gandhi will engage with the Indian diaspora and meet German government ministers, he said. Ausaf Khan, president of IOC Austria, said, "We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025."
The event will bring together all presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress, NRI issues and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology, Khan said in a post on the IOC's X handle.
"We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders," he said.
