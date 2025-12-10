ETV Bharat / bharat

'Videsh Nayak': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Upcoming Visit To Germany Mid-Parliament Session

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House during the winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, December 4, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Berlin during the mid-Parliament winter session, labelling him as "Videsh Nayak."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress leader for choosing a foreign tour over his duties as Leader of the Opposition. Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe.

In a social media post on X, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again, Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best! Going on a foreign tour! Parliament is on till 19th Dec, but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan. During the Bihar elections, too, he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari."

Gandhi's visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India's global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora, Vikram Duhan, general secretary of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, said, according to a post on X by the IOC.