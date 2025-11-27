ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Creating Voter List To Its Liking By Removing Backwards, Dalits: Rahul On SIR

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday that in the name of SIR, the BJP is creating a voter list to its liking by removing backwards, Dalits, the deprived and the poor from it, and claimed that the Election Commission (EC) is responsible for this "murder of democracy".

Gandhi's remarks came over a social media post of the Congress, in which the party shared a video purportedly of the brother-in-law of a booth level officer (BLO) who died on Tuesday after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.

The man in the video claimed that the deceased was put under pressure and efforts were being made to remove the names of Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters from the electoral roll.

"'Delete the names of OBC voters, or you will lose your job'," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X, quoting the man in the video. "Pressure, threats... and the result? Finally, suicide," he added.

In the name of SIR, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating a voter list to its liking by removing backward, Dalit, deprived and poor voters from it, Gandhi alleged. The EC is responsible for this "murder of democracy", he claimed.

