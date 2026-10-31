ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP’s Counter To INDIA Bloc’s Ramlila Protest: Nitin Nabin To Hold ‘Save Democracy, End Anarchy’ Rally In Haryana On Sunday

New Delhi: In a counter move to the protest rally by the INDIA bloc at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will lead a ‘padyatra’ in Haryana’s Rohtak on Sunday.

The BJP’s Rohtak padyatra comes on the same day that the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, is scheduled to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls.

The ‘padyatra’ is part of the party’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign and will begin at 11 am from Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground in Rohtak and culminate at D-Park in Model Town, according to a party communique.

The BJP’s campaign is aimed at taking the party’s position on the SIR exercise and electoral processes directly to the public. Under the initiative, party workers are expected to reach out to people in villages and households to counter what the BJP describes as misinformation and false narratives being propagated by the Opposition.

The State BJP president, senior party leaders, thousands of party workers and residents are expected to participate in the Rohtak march. At the conclusion of the march, Nabin will pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at D-Park.