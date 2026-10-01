ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Gupta, BJP MPs Join Massive Cleanliness Drive In Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP launched a massive cleanliness drive across Delhi on Thursday as part of the Seva Pakhwada to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service.

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the hour-long cleanliness drive was carried out at approximately 2,500 locations across the national capital. Led by Delhi unit BJP president Harsh Malhotra, party leaders and workers visited various areas to engage in voluntary labour.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took part in the Swachhta Hi Seva: Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath campaign at Kamla Nehru Ridge.

In response to the call of PM Modi, people across the country have taken up one or another task of service in their hands and are engaged in it. Thousands of people across Delhi are also involved in service activities, she said.

"Cleanliness should be a part of our regular habit and lifestyle. We all should have a sense of responsibility towards it. Today, we all have come here in the park and university area and are collectively contributing to the cleanliness drive," she said.

The campaign aimed to clean public spaces, raise awareness about cleanliness among the public, and further the resolve for a clean Delhi. In Shahdara, Malhotra — accompanied by district chief Geeta Sharma — participated in a cleanliness drive near Sai Bhavan on Raja Ram Kohli Marg in Geeta Colony.