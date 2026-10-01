CM Gupta, BJP MPs Join Massive Cleanliness Drive In Delhi
Joining the campaign at Kamla Nehru Nagar, Gupta said cleanliness should be a part of our lifestyle, and we should have a responsibility towards it
Published : October 1, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP launched a massive cleanliness drive across Delhi on Thursday as part of the Seva Pakhwada to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service.
Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the hour-long cleanliness drive was carried out at approximately 2,500 locations across the national capital. Led by Delhi unit BJP president Harsh Malhotra, party leaders and workers visited various areas to engage in voluntary labour.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took part in the Swachhta Hi Seva: Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath campaign at Kamla Nehru Ridge.
In response to the call of PM Modi, people across the country have taken up one or another task of service in their hands and are engaged in it. Thousands of people across Delhi are also involved in service activities, she said.
"Cleanliness should be a part of our regular habit and lifestyle. We all should have a sense of responsibility towards it. Today, we all have come here in the park and university area and are collectively contributing to the cleanliness drive," she said.
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के जन्मदिवस के उपलक्ष्य में चल रहे #SevaSankalpAbhiyan के अंतर्गत आज ‘एक दिन, एक घंटा, एक साथ’ स्वच्छता ही सेवा अभियान में कमला नेहरू रिज पर श्रमदान किया और सफाई एवं मरम्मत कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 1, 2026
जब दिल्ली एक साथ आगे बढ़ती है, तो… pic.twitter.com/ZIJQel38wJ
The campaign aimed to clean public spaces, raise awareness about cleanliness among the public, and further the resolve for a clean Delhi. In Shahdara, Malhotra — accompanied by district chief Geeta Sharma — participated in a cleanliness drive near Sai Bhavan on Raja Ram Kohli Marg in Geeta Colony.
Malhotra said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being conducted from September 17 to October 17. "As part of this initiative, cleanliness drives were organised simultaneously at approximately 2,500 locations across Delhi," he added.
In South Delhi, former BJP MP Ramesh Singh Bidhuri, along with district chief Balbir Singh, joined the cleanliness drive at Central Park in the E-Block of Eastern Kailash.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP general secretary Yogita Singh led the campaign at Deshbandhu Apartments in Kalkaji. In Karol Bagh, North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, alongside district chief Ramesh Sharma, carried out a cleanliness drive at the Shiv Temple in the Ratiya Wala Block of Dev Nagar.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj participated in the campaign in the Sudarshan Park Flats area of Moti Nagar of the same district, while Rajesh Bhatia was present at the Mini Stadium in Old Rajinder Nagar.
October 1, 2026
In Chandni Chowk district, MP Praveen Khandelwal, accompanied by district chief Sushil Sharma, performed voluntary labour at Deshbandhu Gupta Park near Ajmeri Gate.
Meanwhile, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, along with district chief Anuj Tyagi, conducted a cleanliness drive in Sector-19, Dwarka in the Najafgarh district.
BJP leaders and workers appealed to the public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and make hygiene a part of their daily routine. The initiative sought to strengthen the resolve for a clean Delhi through public participation.
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