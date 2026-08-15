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BJP Claims Sonia 'Objected' To Full Version Of Vande Mataram At Event, Congress Denies Charge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. ( ANI Screengrab )

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the party's Independence Day event, even as the opposition party denied the charge.

The Congress asserted that there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song and Gandhi was only asking for a chair for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he was standing for a while.

BJP Claims Sonia 'Objected' To Full Version Of Vande Mataram At Event, Congress Denies Charge (ANI)

Sharing video footage of the Congress's event on X, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said, "The scene that has come to light today on Independence Day is utterly shameful.

"Sonia Gandhi's objection during the rendition of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', and her questioning of Congress workers as to why it was being played exposes the Congress party's mindset."

Agarwal said Vande Mataram is not merely a song, but a historic symbol of India's freedom struggle, national consciousness and patriotism.

"Is this the same Congress that lays claim to the legacy of the nation's freedom struggle?" he asked. Agarwal alleged that the Congress's attitude towards Vande Mataram reminds people of the party's "Emergency mindset".

"The people of the country have rejected this mindset and will continue to reject it," he said.