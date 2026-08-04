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Will Conduct Thorough Introspection Of Bypoll Results In Bankipur, Datia: BJP Chief Nabin

BJP Chief Nitin Nabin ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: BJP President Nitin Nabin on Monday accepted the people's mandate in three assembly bypolls, saying the party will conduct a "thorough introspection" of the election results in Bankipur and Datia seats in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, respectively and work tirelessly to strengthen its trust with renewed energy. This came after the BJP faced embarrassing defeats in assembly bypolls in Bankipur of Bihar, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor wrested the seat vacated by the ruling party chief Nitin Nabin. The saffron party also suffered defeat in Madhya Pradesh's Datia assembly seat. In Gujarat, the BJP retained the Manjalpur assembly seat in Vadodara district, with its candidate, Satish Govindbhai Patel, defeating his Congress challenger and former minister, Bhikhabhai Rabari, by 30,630 votes.