BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Hails Bihar’s Transformation In Assembly Address

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin made his first appearance at the Bihar Legislative Assembly after assuming the post amid a rousing welcome on Tuesday and asserted that he would do his best to turn the state into a matter of pride across the country.

"My goal is to make Bihar a source of pride and respect across the country," Nitin said while adding that the state's public image has undergone a profound transformation over the past two decades under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He was escorted by the BJP MLAs into the Lower House of the bi-cameral Bihar legislature amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and thumping of desks. A special session was organised to congratulate him on his elevation. It underscored the symbolic importance of a legislator from Bihar ascending to the pinnacle of national leadership of the BJP.

Nitin pointed that Bihar, long associated with underdevelopment and lawlessness, now commands greater respect across India. Reflecting on his own experiences as a student who once travelled outside the state for education, he recalled the stigma Bihar carried in the early 2000s.

"When one compares Bihar between 2006 and 2026, it becomes clear that the state's image has changed," he added. Nitin, 45, was appointed to the BJP's top post last month, becoming one of the youngest leaders to head India's largest political party. He has represented the Bankipur constituency in Patna as an MLA since 2006.