BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Hails Bihar’s Transformation In Assembly Address

BJP national president Nitin Nabin pointed out that Bihar, long associated with underdevelopment and lawlessness, now commands greater respect across India.
Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin made his first appearance at the Bihar Legislative Assembly after assuming the post amid a rousing welcome on Tuesday and asserted that he would do his best to turn the state into a matter of pride across the country.
"My goal is to make Bihar a source of pride and respect across the country," Nitin said while adding that the state's public image has undergone a profound transformation over the past two decades under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
He was escorted by the BJP MLAs into the Lower House of the bi-cameral Bihar legislature amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and thumping of desks. A special session was organised to congratulate him on his elevation. It underscored the symbolic importance of a legislator from Bihar ascending to the pinnacle of national leadership of the BJP.
Nitin pointed that Bihar, long associated with underdevelopment and lawlessness, now commands greater respect across India. Reflecting on his own experiences as a student who once travelled outside the state for education, he recalled the stigma Bihar carried in the early 2000s.
"When one compares Bihar between 2006 and 2026, it becomes clear that the state's image has changed," he added. Nitin, 45, was appointed to the BJP's top post last month, becoming one of the youngest leaders to head India's largest political party. He has represented the Bankipur constituency in Patna as an MLA since 2006.
Nitin praised Nitish, a longtime ally and occasional rival of the BJP, saying he had learned much from his emphasis on administrative discipline and transparent governance. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for placing trust in him and for what he described as "a politics rooted in public service and organisational order".
Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar called Nitin's ascent a source of pride for the legislature and for Bihar. Senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader and Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary described Nitin's elevation as a "natural choice," praising his administrative abilities and political temperament.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called the moment "historic", noting that it was rare for a sitting member of a state assembly to lead a party with nationwide dominance. He said the BJP's decision to entrust a leader from Bihar with the top position reflected the state's growing political relevance.
Meanwhile, Nitin also struck a personal note, turning emotional as he spoke of his late father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha. He said the public life of leaders should not be judged by the duration they hold an office, but by whether their ideas endure after they leave.
The session unfolded against a tense political backdrop. Earlier in the day, opposition lawmakers staged a walkout to protest a rise in reported sexual assault cases in the state, highlighting ongoing concerns about law and order that continue to challenge claims of progress.
