ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Donates 3 Months' Salary To Bihar CM Relief Fund For Flood Victims

New Delhi: Expressing deep concern over the severe flood situation in Bihar, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday donated his three months' salary as a Rajya Sabha MP to the Chief Minister's relief fund to aid flood victims in the state, the party said.

The Bihar government is taking swift action, and adequate arrangements for relief camps, community kitchens, medical facilities and fodder for livestock have been made in the affected areas, Nabin was quoted as saying in the party statement.

The BJP chief also assured that the Centre and the state government stand fully committed to supporting the flood-affected families of Bihar during this crisis. Expressing concern over the severe flood situation in Bihar, the BJP chief said that every possible assistance, including financial aid, relief camps, and crop damage assessment, is being extended to affected families.

"Fulfilling his responsibility during this time of crisis, he donated Rs 6,35,000, three months of his salary as a Rajya Sabha MP, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the statement said. Nabin also mentioned that the Bihar government has already provided financial assistance totalling over Rs 550 crore to flood-affected families, at a rate of Rs 7,000 per family.