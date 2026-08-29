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BJP Chief Expresses Displeasure Over 3 Party MPs Visiting Sajjan Kumar's Residence To Pay Condolence

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving two life sentences in Tihar Jail in connection with the 1984 riots, died on August 20.

FILE- BJP national president Nitin Nabin
FILE- BJP national president Nitin Nabin (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed displeasure over three party MPs from Delhi visiting Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar's residence to pay their condolences, PTI reported, quoting sources. Sajjan Kumar, who was serving two life sentences in Tihar Jail in connection with the 1984 riots, died on August 20.

This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.

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FORMER CONGRESS MP SAJJAN KUMAR
BJP MPS SAJJAN KUMAR CONDOLENCES
BJP CHIEF NITIN NABIN

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