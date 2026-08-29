ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Chief Expresses Displeasure Over 3 Party MPs Visiting Sajjan Kumar's Residence To Pay Condolence

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed displeasure over three party MPs from Delhi visiting Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar's residence to pay their condolences, PTI reported, quoting sources. Sajjan Kumar, who was serving two life sentences in Tihar Jail in connection with the 1984 riots, died on August 20.