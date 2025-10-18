ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Bets On Legacy As Divyani Rana Files Nomination For Nagrota Bypolls In Jammu Kashmir

BJP Bets On Legacy As Divyani Rana Files Nomination For Nagrota Bypolls In Jammu Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

By Amir Tantray Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Divyani Rana on Saturday filed her nomination papers for the Nagrota Assembly constituency bypolls in Jammu, marking her formal entry into electoral politics in the presence of senior BJP leaders. After submitting her nomination to the returning officer, Divyani proceeded to the old toll plaza ground in Nagrota, where thousands of supporters, party workers, and residents welcomed her with slogans and cheers. Divyani is the daughter of late National Conference (NC)-turned-BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, who won the Nagrota seat twice—first in 2014 on an NC ticket and again in 2024 on a BJP ticket. His second term as a BJP MLA was cut short when he passed away on October 31 last year at a private hospital in Faridabad, near New Delhi. Rana had won the seat with the highest margin of votes in the 2024 elections and was considered a frontrunner for the post of Leader of the Opposition. Following his demise, the BJP nominated his daughter Divyani, who is banking on her late father’s legacy and his work for the constituency.