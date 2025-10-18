BJP Bets On Legacy As Divyani Rana Files Nomination For Nagrota Bypolls In Jammu Kashmir
Jammu Kashmir BJP chief Sat Sharma urged voters to back Divyani, who is the daughter of late Devender Singh Rana, in the Nagrota bypoll.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 18, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Divyani Rana on Saturday filed her nomination papers for the Nagrota Assembly constituency bypolls in Jammu, marking her formal entry into electoral politics in the presence of senior BJP leaders.
After submitting her nomination to the returning officer, Divyani proceeded to the old toll plaza ground in Nagrota, where thousands of supporters, party workers, and residents welcomed her with slogans and cheers.
Divyani is the daughter of late National Conference (NC)-turned-BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, who won the Nagrota seat twice—first in 2014 on an NC ticket and again in 2024 on a BJP ticket. His second term as a BJP MLA was cut short when he passed away on October 31 last year at a private hospital in Faridabad, near New Delhi.
Rana had won the seat with the highest margin of votes in the 2024 elections and was considered a frontrunner for the post of Leader of the Opposition. Following his demise, the BJP nominated his daughter Divyani, who is banking on her late father’s legacy and his work for the constituency.
Accompanied by J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma, Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, other BJP MLAs, and senior leaders, Divyani expressed gratitude for their guidance and support. She said she hoped the people of Nagrota would repose the same faith in her that they had in her father.
“My father never asked anyone about their name, religion, caste, creed, or colour—he only asked what they needed,” Divyani told her supporters. “He was happiest when serving the people, and his entire life was devoted to the welfare of Nagrota. During his last days, he held my hand and entrusted me with the responsibility to continue his work for the people of Nagrota. I will do my best to fulfil his last wish.”
Earlier, speaking on the occasion, J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said that even before joining the BJP, Devender Singh Rana worked for the interests of Jammu. “His love for Jammu was immense, and despite having different political ideologies in the past, Jammu always remained his priority. After joining the BJP, he continued his dedicated work for the region. I hope the people of Nagrota will shower their blessings on Divyani Rana. With such support, we already feel she is a winner,” Sharma said.
Addressing the gathering, Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma praised the late Devender Rana, saying that in his lifetime, he had met many people, but none were like Rana.
So far, Divyani Rana faces a direct contest with the National Panthers Party’s Harsh Dev Singh, as neither the National Conference nor the Congress has announced candidates for the Nagrota seat. The last date for filing nomination papers is October 20, while polling will be held on November 11 and counting on November 14.
Also Read