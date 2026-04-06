ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Believes In Indian Tradition Of World Welfare, Is Not Against Muslims, Other Minorities: Gadkari

Nagpur: The claim that the BJP is against Muslims and other minorities is completely false, and the party believes in the Indian tradition and belief of world welfare, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. Addressing party workers here, Gadkari said the BJP is neither casteist nor communal, adding that opponents have tried to defame it for the past several decades.

"BJP is not against any religion. Our party believes people may have different ways of worship and that every person has a right to follow his or her religion. Despite having different ways of worship, we are all Indians. Our culture, history and heritage are one," he asserted.

He said misinformation was spread that the BJP was a party that belonged to a certain caste, and it was linked to those who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Gadkari recalled an interview given by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to scriptwriter-poet Javed Akhtar in which the Bharat Ratna awardee was asked if secularism was in danger if the BJP came to power in India.

"Vajpayee replied that India is secular and will always remain secular. He said it is so not because of the BJP-RSS but because of the culture, history and inclusiveness of the majority Hindu community," Gadkari told the gathering.