ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | BJP's Bankipur Bastion Falls To Prashant Kishor; The JSP Leader Tames Ruling, Opposition Parties With Winning Debut

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor stormed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) citadel at Bankipur, and captured it in the Assembly bypoll result on Monday, sending out a strong message of change and highlighting the angst among voters.

The traditional vote banks based on caste, community and ideology crumbled as he successfully charged at BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s pocket borough to emerge the winner.

As the counting started, Prashant led from the first round. He kept strengthening his lead with every passing round, inching towards victory, and finally claiming it.

Prashant got 63,203 votes, which was 18,953 more than his nearest rival, BJP’s Neeraj Kumar, who could muster only 44,250 ballots. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Kumari bagged just 14,085 votes.

The contest was considered a prestige issue for the saffron party, and billed as a battle between poll consultant – turned – politician Prashant and Nitin, who, along with his late father Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha, had won the seat for nine consecutive times since 1995.

Nitin had resigned as the Bankipur MLA in March this year after getting elected to the Rajya Sabha, thereby necessitating the bye-election. The BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar aka Neeraj Kumar Sinha was considered his personal choice.

According to the election commission only 34.30 percent or a little over 1.30 lakh of the 3.80 lakh strong electorate voted in the bypoll, the lowest ever in all the elections held for the seat, which was previously known as Patna (West).

The shock defeat came after 31 rounds of counting conducted under three-tier security and supervision of senior officers at the local A N College in Patna, and is being considered a major setback of a party that takes pride on being supposedly the world’s biggest party with a strong grassroots cadre.

The mandate is being considered not only against the first BJP-led government in Bihar, but also the 12-year-old government at the Centre in the wake of the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation of students and youths against the NEET-UG examination paper leak that concluded with the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Incidentally, around 1.25 lakh or one-third of the Bankipur voters are youths in the age group of 18 to 30 years, also known as Gen Z, and are aware of the issues plaguing them.

It also came as a disapproval of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s governance, especially in the light of deteriorating law and order situation, and the higher education scenario.

Nitin had secured 98,299 or 62.66 percent of the polled votes to win Bankipur in November 2025 Assembly elections by a margin of 51,936 votes over his nearest rival Rekha Kumari of the RJD, who bagged 46,363 votes.

However, this time, fielding Abhishek Kumar as the candidate and then replacing him with Neeraj did not go down well with the voters. It put a question mark on the supposedly ‘meticulous’ selection process of the candidates in the party, and also on why all the contestants should always be from the Kayastha caste, that accounts for around 14 percent of the electorate in the constituency. Nitin himself hails from it.

The mandate was also a reply by the voters to the remarks by some of the overconfident BJP leaders who had cheekily said, “Any dog or cat will win from Bankipur if the party gives it a ticket.”

A Dent To BJP And Nitin Nabin

Losing the completely urban constituency that acted as a fortress of the BJP for more than three decades indicates something inherently wrong in the party. It comes as a challenge to the credibility of the party’s national president on his home turf, and could also serve as a shot in the arm for his detractors.

The party had entered the campaign full strength with Nitin, Samrat, members of the state cabinet, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, MPs, MLAs, and workers from almost all districts participating in it, but could not hold defend the seat.

Stung by defeat, senior BJP leaders in the state quickly started evaluating the reasons and prepared answers for their top central leadership.

“The Assembly elections were won in the name of the then chief minister Nitish Kumar, but he quit his post too early, denting the trust of voters. The second reason was that our candidate was nowhere in comparison to Nitin’s stature. Thirdly, Prashant stood head and shoulders above all the contestants in fray,” a senior BJP leader told ETV Bharat.

“We were wary of the Gen Z protests in Delhi and Bihar while the Bankipur campaign was going on. Though it got over a couple of days before the polling on July 30, it became the immediate factor behind the loss. The angry youths seem to have voted against us,” the leader said.