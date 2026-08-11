ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Attacks Congress Over ‘Double Standards’ On Students’ Protests, Paper Leaks

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday criticised opposition Congress, accusing them of adopting “double standards” on student protests, paper leaks and alleged police action against students in different states.

Speaking on the issue in New Delhi, BJP Rajasthan unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore alleged that while the opposition demands resignations and accountability when incidents occur in states governed by the BJP or its allies, it remains silent when similar incidents take place in states where Congress or its allies are in power.

He further said that Delhi’s Jantar Mantar where students had held a protest where Congress was demanding Education Minister’s resignation while in Jharkhand students protest it keeps silence which shows opposition parties “double standard”.

Referring to incidents involving students who were allegedly injured during protests and subsequently required medical treatment, the BJP questioned why the concerned Chief Minister had not resigned. The party said there should be a consistent approach to such incidents instead of applying different standards depending on political convenience.

BJP MP Rathore also criticised the opposition over repeated disruptions in Parliament. He claimed that the opposition first demanded a discussion on the NEET issue and subsequently sought the resignation of the Education Minister, but continued to disrupt proceedings even after the government agreed to discussions and the minister resigned.

He said repeated disruptions were resulting in the wastage of public money and urged opposition MPs to participate in debates inside the House rather than staging protests outside.

The BJP further alleged that opposition parties were unwilling to participate in discussions on several issues, including proposed provisions dealing with disrespect to Vande Mataram, as well as bills proposing stringent punishment for serious offences in Paper Leak cases, including life imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10 crore.

Targeting the Congress over the Jharkhand Public Service Commission controversy, Rathore questioned why the opposition was not demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister or the State Education Minister after the JPSC chairman was allegedly found involved in the matter and arrested.