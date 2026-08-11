BJP Attacks Congress Over ‘Double Standards’ On Students’ Protests, Paper Leaks
Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore said the opposition demands accountability in BJP-ruled states, but remains silent elsewhere, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday criticised opposition Congress, accusing them of adopting “double standards” on student protests, paper leaks and alleged police action against students in different states.
Speaking on the issue in New Delhi, BJP Rajasthan unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore alleged that while the opposition demands resignations and accountability when incidents occur in states governed by the BJP or its allies, it remains silent when similar incidents take place in states where Congress or its allies are in power.
He further said that Delhi’s Jantar Mantar where students had held a protest where Congress was demanding Education Minister’s resignation while in Jharkhand students protest it keeps silence which shows opposition parties “double standard”.
Referring to incidents involving students who were allegedly injured during protests and subsequently required medical treatment, the BJP questioned why the concerned Chief Minister had not resigned. The party said there should be a consistent approach to such incidents instead of applying different standards depending on political convenience.
BJP MP Rathore also criticised the opposition over repeated disruptions in Parliament. He claimed that the opposition first demanded a discussion on the NEET issue and subsequently sought the resignation of the Education Minister, but continued to disrupt proceedings even after the government agreed to discussions and the minister resigned.
He said repeated disruptions were resulting in the wastage of public money and urged opposition MPs to participate in debates inside the House rather than staging protests outside.
The BJP further alleged that opposition parties were unwilling to participate in discussions on several issues, including proposed provisions dealing with disrespect to Vande Mataram, as well as bills proposing stringent punishment for serious offences in Paper Leak cases, including life imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10 crore.
Targeting the Congress over the Jharkhand Public Service Commission controversy, Rathore questioned why the opposition was not demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister or the State Education Minister after the JPSC chairman was allegedly found involved in the matter and arrested.
The BJP also criticised the Congress over the alleged use of force against students during a march to a state Assembly. It questioned whether merely expressing regret was sufficient for students who were injured, asking why the Congress leadership was not demanding accountability from the concerned Chief Minister or minister.
Similarly, he also cited the alleged paper leak in Punjab, questioning the silence of the Aam Aadmi Party and asking why neither the Chief Minister nor the concerned minister had resigned over the issue.
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma too hit out at Congress party and its allies for allegedly keeping mum on the use of force against students in Jharkhand.
Addressing a presser in Jammu, Sharma said that the student protest in Ranchi had “exposed the double standards of Rahul Gandhi”.
"Aren't these students children of their parents? Why has Rahul Gandhi adopted double standards on the issue and why are all the allies of Congress party silent on the issue whereas these parties were vocal against the government when few students were protesting in New Delhi?" he asked.
The BJP leader termed the situation in Ranchi sensitive and said that students were protesting within the ambit of law and Constitution and didn't use any unparliamentary language.
"The students protested against the corruption and paper leak during the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Staff Selection Board (SSB) examination of Jharkhand where few blue-eyed candidates were selected. They didn't use any derogatory language and the protest was purely organic. The way they assembled, arranged food and other things, there was no foreign hand but still force was used against them," Sharma added.
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