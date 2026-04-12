ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Appoints Shivraj Chouhan As Central Observer For Election Of Bihar Legislative Party Leader

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday appointed Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for the election of its legislative party leader in Bihar. With the appointment, the party set in motion the process of the formation of a new government in Bihar after former chief minister Nitish Kumar moved to the Rajya Sabha.

"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, as the Central Observer for the election of the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Bihar," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.

Earlier in the day, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the process of the formation of the new government in Bihar will roll out after April 13. Jha was speaking to reporters in Patna shortly after calling on Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, who is expected to step down as the chief minister to make way for a new government which is likely to be headed by the BJP.

"I think it will roll out after April 13. But you should speak to those who are in the state government for more details," said Jha, JD (U) working president and Rajya Sabha MP. Besides Jha, those who turned up at the chief minister's residence included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) leader and the minister for parliamentary affairs, Vikay Kumar Chaudhary.