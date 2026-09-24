ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Appoints Party's Organisational Joint General Secretaries In Various States

New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday appointed party's organisational joint general secretaries as in-charge of party units in various states.

According to a notification issued by the BJP, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash will be in-charge of party's organisational affairs in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh has been assigned the charge of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.