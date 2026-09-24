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BJP Appoints Party's Organisational Joint General Secretaries In Various States

BJP's organisational joint general secretaries as in-charge of party units in various states have been appointed on Thursday.

BJP Appoints Party's Organisational Joint General Secretaries In Various States
File photo of BJP president Nitin Nabin (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday appointed party's organisational joint general secretaries as in-charge of party units in various states.

According to a notification issued by the BJP, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash will be in-charge of party's organisational affairs in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh has been assigned the charge of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

BJP national sangathak V Satish will take charge of organisational affairs in the party's ST and ST morchas. He has also been made the party's Parliament office in-charge.

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TAGGED:

JOINT GENERAL SECRETARIES
BJP
SHIVPRAKASH
SAUDAN SINGH
NITIN NABIN

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