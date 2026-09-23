BJP Appoints New State In-Charges; Smriti Irani For Chhattisgarh, Tarun Chugh For Gujarat
Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has been named in-charge of Sikkim, Kanad Purakayastha for Meghalaya, Tarun Chugh for Gujarat, and Satish Poonia for J&K and Punjab.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday appointed several new state in-charges and co-in-charges. The appointments were announced by national president Nitin Nabin.
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been appointed as the in-charge of Chhattisgarh, and Siddharth Shambhu has been appointed as the co-in-charge. She has also been made the in-charge for Haryana.
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed as the in-charge of Delhi, while Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh are co-in-charges.
Former Tripura Chief Minister Bipalp Kumar Deb has been appointed the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, with Rekha Verma as co-in-charge.
BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda has been given the task of Maharashtra, with Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanawade, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat as co-in-charges.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @NitinNabin ने विभिन्न राज्यों के निम्नलिखित प्रदेश प्रभारियों और सह प्रभारियों की नियुक्तियां की है।— BJP (@BJP4India) September 23, 2026
ये नियुक्तियां तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू होंगी। pic.twitter.com/S3as4bSf3q
Senior BJP leader Sunil Bansal has been made the in-charge of West Bengal and Telangana, while Ram Madhav has been appointed the in-charge of Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.
BJP MP from West Bengal Raju Bista has been appointed the in-charge of Sikkim, and Kanad Purakayastha has been appointed the in-charge of Meghalaya.
While Tarun Chugh has been appointed the Gujarat in-charge, Shrikant Sharma will look after Himachal Pradesh.
The party has chosen Satish Poonia as the in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Gajendra Patel for Jharkhand, Harish Dwivedi for Bihar and Karnataka, M Nagaraja for Kerala, Arvind Bhadoria for Andhra Pradesh, Mangal Pandey for Assam, Mahendra Pandey for Chandigarh, and Sanjay Bhatia for Rajasthan.
In a reshuffle, the party has elevated Anil Baluni as coordinator of its communication department, which includes the party's national media cell and social media unit.
Ashish Usha Agrawal, who was recently appointed co-convenor of the national media department, has also been elevated and made its convenor, a post that Baluni held so far.
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