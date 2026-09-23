ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Appoints New State In-Charges; Smriti Irani For Chhattisgarh, Tarun Chugh For Gujarat

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday appointed several new state in-charges and co-in-charges. The appointments were announced by national president Nitin Nabin.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been appointed as the in-charge of Chhattisgarh, and Siddharth Shambhu has been appointed as the co-in-charge. She has also been made the in-charge for Haryana.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed as the in-charge of Delhi, while Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh are co-in-charges.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Bipalp Kumar Deb has been appointed the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, with Rekha Verma as co-in-charge.

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda has been given the task of Maharashtra, with Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanawade, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat as co-in-charges.