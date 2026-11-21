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BJP Appoints National Office Bearers Of Its OBC Morcha; Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Appointed As 'Special Invitee'

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Appointed As 'Special Invitee' to the National OBC Morcha executive committee. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday appointed national office bearers of the party's OBC Morcha.

In a statement, the BJP said Jogen Mohan from Assam, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Sangam Lal Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, Babanrao Raoji Chaudhary from Maharashtra, Sat Prakash Rana from Delhi, Arjun Sahni from Bihar and Sangeeta Balwant Bind from Uttar Pradesh were appointed as vice presidents of the morcha.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has joined the BJP. He has been appointed as a ‘Special Invitee’ to the National OBC Morcha executive committee.

Gajendra Yadav from Delhi, Pramod Madhwaraj from Karnataka and Lalit Chandrakar from Chhattisgarh were made national general secretaries of the BJP OBC Morcha.

The BJP also appointed seven new national secretaries and 37 national executive members of the morcha from various states.