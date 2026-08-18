ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Appoints New State In-Charges: Vinod Tawde Gets Uttar Pradesh; Satish Poonia, Punjab; And Tarun Chugh, Gujarat

For Punjab, the party has appointed national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Satish Poonia as state in-charge, while Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP and the BJP’s national headquarters in-charge, has been appointed in-charge of Gujarat.

According to a press note, BJP president Nitin Nabin appointed Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde, national general secretary, as in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh and newly appointed national secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge.

New Delhi: A day after announcing a major reshuffle of the national office-bearers, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, with the appointments coming into effect immediately.

The party said the appointments would come into force with immediate effect. It added that appointments for the in-charges of other states would be made in due course and that the existing arrangements would continue until fresh appointments are announced.

"These appointments will come into effect immediately. The appointment of other state in-charges will be made in due course; meanwhile, the current Prabhari arrangement will continue," the BJP said in a circular.

The latest appointments come a day after the party president unveiled a new national team, marking a significant organisational overhaul under his leadership. The BJP’s national reshuffle brought a mix of experienced leaders and newer faces into key positions, with the party emphasising a balance between continuity and organisational renewal.

The restructuring assumes significance as the BJP prepares for a series of state-level political challenges and the longer-term run-up to the 2029 Lok Sabha election. The new organisational appointments are expected to strengthen coordination between the party’s central leadership and its state units. The BJP’s new national team was announced on Monday.