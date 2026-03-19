ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Announces Candidates For Bypolls In Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday announced names of its candidates for bypolls to five assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura scheduled to be held on April 9.

The party has fielded Ritesh Ravi Naik from the Ponda seat in Goa, Daochier I Imchen from the Koridang seat in Nagaland and Jahar Chakraborti from the Dharmanagar seat in Tripura.