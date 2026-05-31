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BJP Alleges Mamata Pressured Private Hospital To Admit Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is attacked by local residents during his visit to meet families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas district, on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Stones and eggs were reportedly hurled during the incident. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The BJP on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had pressured a private hospital to get her nephew and party leader Abhishek Banerjee admitted despite doctors finding no major injuries.

Making the allegation in an X post, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar shared an audio clip in which Mamata Banerjee was purportedly heard expressing anger over the hospital's reluctance to admit the Diamond Harbour MP. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims made in it.

In his post, Sarkar alleged that TMC supremo threatened the CEO of Belle Vue Hospital and pressured authorities to admit Abhishek Banerjee despite medical reports indicating no significant injuries.

"It represents a disturbing attempt to misuse medical institutions for political narratives. Hospitals exist to serve patients based on medical necessity, not political convenience," Sarkar said. He further alleged that any effort to intimidate doctors, administrators or healthcare institutions undermines public trust and violates democratic norms.