BJP Accuses Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra Of Attempting To Grab Land In Uttarakhand
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Gandhi-Vadra family's real business was not politics but grabbing people's land.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday claimed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra were involved in an alleged attempt to grab a four-acre land parcel in Uttarakhand, where a 90-year-old woman was being threatened to vacate the property. There was no immediate reaction from the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or Robert Vadra.
Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Gandhi-Vadra family's real business was not politics but "grabbing people's land".
He said Robert Vadra's sister-in-law Saira Vadra is trying to take possession of the four-acre land at Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. The original land lease is in the name of late Kulsum Khan, and the property is currently occupied by her 90-year-old sister, Nasreen Khan.
Bhandari said Congress MLA from Kichha, Tilak Raj Behar, arrived at the property with around 100 supporters late on Wednesday night and threatened Nasreen Khan with dire consequences if she did not vacate the land. Congress leaders intimidate the occupant when legal routes fail, he alleged.
"When they realised that Saira Vadra could not get possession of the land through the legal route, they intimidated the occupant. She (Saira Vadra) is the front, while Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra are behind her," the BJP leader claimed.
Claiming that his allegation was based on Nasreen Khan's own statement, Bhandari said the elderly woman has accused Congress workers of trying to get the property handed over to the Vadra family.
"This is not my allegation. Nasreen Khan herself said that Congress workers came to her farm to get possession of her property and hand it over to the Vadra family. She has named the Vadra family, not just Saira Vadra," he said.
According to Bhandari, Nasreen Khan also alleged that Saira Vadra and her husband Sikandar Alam were pressuring her to sign a "false affidavit".
"If they cannot get possession legally because the original land deed is not in their favour, they send goons, Congress workers and even a Congress MLA to threaten the original occupant so that the land is vacated. That is the modus operandi we are seeing in this case," he alleged.
"The buck does not stop with the Congress MLA. The buck stops with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. We want to know who asked the MLA to reach the property late at night with over 100 people and allegedly threaten the 90-year-old woman," Bhandari said.
Questioning Priyanka Gandhi's involvement in the matter, he asked, "Did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra call the Congress MLA and ask him to ensure that her sister-in-law gets possession of the land by intimidating the 90-year-old Muslim woman?"
He alleged that the Congress MLA's actions amounted to criminal intimidation under Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Bhandari alleged that the incident reflected the "Gandhi-Vadra model" of land-grabbing, and referred to earlier cases involving Robert Vadra to claim that there was a pattern in such transactions.
"Congress claims to stand with Muslims and the poor. Yet, according to the allegations before us, a 90-year-old Muslim woman is being threatened to vacate her land," he said.
"People of the country should understand that if the Gandhi-Vadra family sets its sights on a piece of land, they send people repeatedly to intimidate the occupant until the land is vacated," Bhandari claimed.
The BJP leader also referred to the National Herald case involving Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alleging that they have similarly attempted to convert properties associated with freedom fighters into private assets of the Gandhi family.
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