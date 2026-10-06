ETV Bharat / bharat

BJD Joins INDIA Bloc Protest March Against 'Vote Theft'

New Delhi: The Congress-led INDIA Bloc has received a shot in the arm as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs took part in its march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged "vote theft" and seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday displayed a massive show of strength as MPs started their march from Makar Dwar of Parliament holding aloft placards and banners shouting slogans against the ruling BJP and the CEC. They tried to march towards the ECI headquarters, but were stopped midway by the security personnels in front of the Akashvani headquarters.

The MPs of the BJD, a prominent regional party, which ruled for over two decades in Odisha under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, along with other parliamentarians of both Houses of Parliament, took part in the protest led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Besides Congress MPs, leaders and party workers, MPs from other Opposition parties including Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SC), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Mamata All Trinamool Congress participated in the protest march.

BJD, was the only party which is not part of the INDIA bloc and took part in the protest march. Earlier in the day, informing the participation of BJD MPs, Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, "Today, INDIA Janbaan MPs participated in the protest march that proceeded to the Election Commission. This march was stopped in front of the Akashvani Bhavan near Nirvachan Sadan. BJD MPs also joined in."

The senior Congress leader said there is no doubt that other opposition parties were morally aligned with this march, and even those parties that are currently part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA ) for some time.

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government, he said, "Whether it is vote theft or delimitation, this unity of the opposition to thwart the cunning designs of the PM-HM duo will certainly endure. The countdown to the farewell of the Bharatiya Jhoot Party has already begun."