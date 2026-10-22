ETV Bharat / bharat

Bishnoi Gang In Spotlight As SFJ Raises Indian Consular Camp In Canada Issue

File photo of SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu ( IANS )

New Delhi: The confrontation between the pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has acquired a fresh dimension, with SFJ invoking the gang’s alleged glorification at a Canadian Hindu temple to oppose the return of Indian consular officials to the venue, amid renewed scrutiny of the syndicate following the recent firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

In a letter to Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Justice Minister Sean Fraser, SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun questioned the security arrangements for an Indian consular camp scheduled at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 15, 2026.

The letter, a copy of which ETV Bharat possesses, alleges that during a consular camp at the same temple on November 3, 2024, some temple members raised the slogan “Lawrence Bishnoi Zindabad” and attacked pro-Khalistan activists. Pannun further alleged that a temple priest encouraged attacks against Sikh activists and that members subsequently moved towards Gurdwara Malton Sahib, triggering further confrontations. Tiger Shroff incident renews scrutiny The reference to Bishnoi assumes significance following the October 18 firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The gang claimed responsibility through a purported audio message attributed to an associate, threatening further attacks against individuals associated with actor Salman Khan. Police arrested a few suspects and continued investigating the alleged network behind the attack. The incident has renewed attention on the gang’s alleged model of targeted violence, public claims of responsibility and threats intended to intimidate prominent individuals. The alleged slogan at Brampton’s Hindu Sabha Mandir provides a basis for SFJ to demand greater scrutiny of the consular camp. Nijjar killing adds international dimension