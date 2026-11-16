Keralam: Bishnoi Gang Suspect Gurumoorthi Taken To Ottapalam For Evidence Collection; Mumbai Links Under Probe
Thrissur Assistant Commissioner of Police T R Rajesh, inspected the establishment at Thrikkangode in Ottapalam, where Gurumoorthi had reportedly worked for around seven months.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST|
Updated : November 16, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Palakkad: Police took Gurumoorthi, arrested on suspicion of links with the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to his workplace in Ottapalam, Palakad district to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.
The investigation team, led by Thrissur ACP T R Rajesh, inspected the establishment at Thrikkangode in Ottapalam, where Gurumoorthi had reportedly worked for around seven months. Investigators sought to establish details of his stay in Keralam, his local contacts and his financial transactions.
Keralam Police had begun monitoring him following intelligence inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). A special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh arrested Gurumoorthi, hailing from Bharath Khandivelly West in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, with roots in Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of Thursday at Thrikkangode.
Investigators suspect that Gurumoorthi was in regular contact with members of the Bishnoi network through online platforms, including Telegram.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious criminal imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail since 2023 but jailed since 2015 across India, runs an organised crime syndicate widely described as a international network.
After his arrest, Gurumoorthi was produced before a court and remanded to the high-security central prison at Viyyur in neighbouring Thrissur district. Police subsequently obtained his custody for further interrogation and brought him to Ottapalam for evidence collection.
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: On 27-year-old man arrested in Kerala for alleged links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, DGP Ravada Chandrashekhar says, "... We arrested Gurumurthy and registered a case in Thrissur. The initial investigation revealed that he was taking assignments from criminal networks operating mainly through social media, photographing the assigned tasks and sending them to his handler in return for money... We are also verifying another assignment given to him. The case bears some similarities to the Abin Paul case last year, in which an incendiary device was thrown at a synagogue in Kochi. We are examining whether the handler is connected to that case..."— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
At the establishment where he had worked, the team examined the nature of his employment, transactions linked to the business and details that could help establish his movements and place of residence.
Financial Transactions
Investigators are also probing Gurumoorthi's connections in Tamil Nadu and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. He is suspected to have lived in Mumbai for an extended period and worked as a photographer.
Police are examining allegations that he photographed the movements and locations visited by prominent personalities in Mumbai, including Bollywood actors, and shared the material with the Bishnoi gang.
Investigators have also received information that he was paid in foreign currency for such activities and that the money was converted into Indian rupees through a relative's bank account. Several bank accounts and related transactions are being scrutinised to establish the alleged money trail.
Yash Singh Link Probed
Keralam Police are also probing Gurumoorthi's alleged connection with Navi Mumbai resident Yash Singh, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in a case involving the collection of information and photographs of Jewish religious institutions in Mumbai.
Investigators suspect that Gurumoorthi recruited Yash Singh and paid him on several occasions. They are examining whether Gurumoorthi had a wider role in identifying young people and assigning them specific tasks.
Communications and financial transactions between the two are also under scrutiny as investigators seek to establish the nature and extent of their alleged association.
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