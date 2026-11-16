ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam: Bishnoi Gang Suspect Gurumoorthi Taken To Ottapalam For Evidence Collection; Mumbai Links Under Probe

Gurumoorthi, hailing from Navi Mumbai, with roots in Tamil Nadu, being brought to Ottapalam in Keralam to collect evidence on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Palakkad: Police took Gurumoorthi, arrested on suspicion of links with the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to his workplace in Ottapalam, Palakad district to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation team, led by Thrissur ACP T R Rajesh, inspected the establishment at Thrikkangode in Ottapalam, where Gurumoorthi had reportedly worked for around seven months. Investigators sought to establish details of his stay in Keralam, his local contacts and his financial transactions.

Keralam Police had begun monitoring him following intelligence inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). A special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh arrested Gurumoorthi, hailing from Bharath Khandivelly West in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, with roots in Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of Thursday at Thrikkangode.

Investigators suspect that Gurumoorthi was in regular contact with members of the Bishnoi network through online platforms, including Telegram.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious criminal imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail since 2023 but jailed since 2015 across India, runs an organised crime syndicate widely described as a international network.

After his arrest, Gurumoorthi was produced before a court and remanded to the high-security central prison at Viyyur in neighbouring Thrissur district. Police subsequently obtained his custody for further interrogation and brought him to Ottapalam for evidence collection.

At the establishment where he had worked, the team examined the nature of his employment, transactions linked to the business and details that could help establish his movements and place of residence.

Financial Transactions

Investigators are also probing Gurumoorthi's connections in Tamil Nadu and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. He is suspected to have lived in Mumbai for an extended period and worked as a photographer.

Police are examining allegations that he photographed the movements and locations visited by prominent personalities in Mumbai, including Bollywood actors, and shared the material with the Bishnoi gang.