ETV Bharat / bharat

BIS Revising National Flag Standard, May Allow Flags As Large As 9,000 Mm X 6,000 Mm

A vendor puts up the tricolours for sale ahead of India's 80th Independence Day in Lucknow on August 12, 2026. (Representational Image) ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is revising the quality specifications for the national flag to permit larger flag sizes and update colour measurement norms, a senior BIS official said on Friday.

The national standard for the flag, IS 1:1968, has been revised thrice since it was first notified — in 1951, 1964 and 1968. It is currently being revised again, along with two related standards governing flags made of silk khadi (IS 300:1968) and wool khadi (IS 400:1968).

“IS 1:1968 is currently under revision, along with the related standards for the national flag made from silk khadi and wool khadi,” the official told PTI, adding that the aim is to bring the standards in line with current practices while preserving the flag’s essential identity and characteristics.

Provision for very large flags

Among the key changes under consideration is a provision for very large flags — up to 9,000 mm × 6,000 mm — intended for use at expos, international events and other large public installations.

The revision will also update how colours are measured. The existing parameters for trichromatic coordinates and brightness percentage for India Saffron, White and India Green are being reviewed in keeping with current colour-measurement practices, the official said.