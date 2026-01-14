ETV Bharat / bharat

BIS Releases New Standard To Bolster Bomb Disposal Safety

New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State Police are often confronted by the threats of unexploded ordnance, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and hand grenades in conflict zones, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has come up with Bomb Disposal Systems - Performance Evaluation and Requirements.

This new standard, IS 19445:2025, specifies qualitative requirements and related test methods to evaluate the blast mitigation and fragment arresting capability applicable for various types of bomb disposal systems, including bomb blanket, bomb basket and bomb inhibitor, particularly with respect to blast loads and splinter effects.

Released by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, on National Consumer Day, the standard provides a definitive technical roadmap that serves as a reference for test sponsors, manufacturers, and accredited testing agencies by defining test methodologies, apparatus, test specimens, and acceptance criteria.

"It is intended for voluntary adoption by procurement agencies, manufacturers, and testing bodies. The guidelines were developed following requests from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)," the BIS said.

Enhancing Operational Safety and ‘Make in India’

