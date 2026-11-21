ETV Bharat / bharat

Birbhum 'Stone Mafia' Tulu Mondal Appears At Suri Police Station For Questioning

Mohammad Nizamuddin, alias Tulu Mondal, at the Suri police station on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Suri: Mohammad Nizamuddin, alias Tulu Mondal — the alleged stone quarry mafia in the Birbhum region of West Bengal — appeared at the Suri police station on Saturday in response to a formal notice issued to him for questioning.

The interrogation regarding the use of forged challan receipts will reportedly be conducted under the supervision of an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

After the BJP government came to power, an illegal stone trade racket worth crores of rupees was exposed in Birbhum, and an investigation was launched against Tulu, who allegedly operated under the patronage of the former ruling party, the Trinamool Congress. However, Tulu fled the country with his family, attracting a look-out notice by the police against him and an Interpol 'Red Corner' notice. Subsequently, he moved the Supreme Court through his lawyers, seeking legal protection.