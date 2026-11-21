Birbhum 'Stone Mafia' Tulu Mondal Appears At Suri Police Station For Questioning
A DSP rank official will interrogate him regarding the use of forged challan receipts. Mondal returned to India on November 17 with the SC's protection.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Suri: Mohammad Nizamuddin, alias Tulu Mondal — the alleged stone quarry mafia in the Birbhum region of West Bengal — appeared at the Suri police station on Saturday in response to a formal notice issued to him for questioning.
The interrogation regarding the use of forged challan receipts will reportedly be conducted under the supervision of an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
After the BJP government came to power, an illegal stone trade racket worth crores of rupees was exposed in Birbhum, and an investigation was launched against Tulu, who allegedly operated under the patronage of the former ruling party, the Trinamool Congress.
However, Tulu fled the country with his family, attracting a look-out notice by the police against him and an Interpol 'Red Corner' notice. Subsequently, he moved the Supreme Court through his lawyers, seeking legal protection.
During the hearing, the top court directed that no coercive action could be taken against him until December 5. Upon his return on November 17, the CID had summoned him for questioning in connection with a case involving Rs five crore. In compliance, Tulu appeared at the CID headquarters at Bhavani Bhawan in Kolkata on November 20.
On that same day, the Birbhum district police also served a notice at his residence in Suri, asking him to appear at the police station.
Investigating officers have so far seized Rs 220 crore rupees recovered from Tulu and his associates, along with 300 bighas of land, 242 dumpers, seven houses, a farmhouse, three stone quarries, a parking lot, two stone crushers, and 15 kilograms of foreign gold bars.
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