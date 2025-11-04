ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Biometric Attendance For Benefit Of All Stakeholders, Can’t Be Termed Illegal If Employees Not Consulted

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the Biometric Attendance System (BAS) is for the benefit of all the stakeholders, and, in a government office, if employees were not consulted before its installation does not make it illegal. The order was passed on October 29 by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale.

"When the introduction of the Biometric Attendance System is for the benefit of all the stakeholders, merely for the reason that the employees were not consulted before implementing the same does not render the introduction of the system illegal", said the bench.

The bench noted that in the Office of Principal Accountant General (A&E), Odisha, a BAS was introduced with effect from July 1, 2013, by various circulars dated July 1, 2013, October 22, 2013 and November 6, 2013.

Setting aside the High Court order, the apex court permitted the office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) to implement the Biometric Attendance System as envisaged by its various circulars. The apex court decided to allow the 2015 petition filed by the Centre challenging the Orissa High Court decision of August 21, 2014.