Himachal: Biofortified And Climate Resistant Wheat Varieties Developed To Address Food And Nutrition Security Needs
Seeds of four new varieties are likely to be made available to the farmers of the plain areas of the district this year
Published : February 21, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Sirmaur: This year, the wheat crop in Himachal Pradesh isn't just about golden ears. It's the foundation for future food and nutritional security. This gains significance in the face of changing weather patterns marked by erratic rainfall, temperature fluctuations and declining soil health, which have posed new challenges for agriculture.
The state's first Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district has started by naturally producing new, biofortified and climate-resistant wheat varieties at its research farm to meet the challenges. It is trying to realise the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) slogan of ‘Every step, every path, a companion for farmers'.
These varieties have been developed by ICAR’s Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research at Karnal and are being grown at the research farm of KVK at Dhaulakuan.
KVK in charge and Chief Scientist Dr Pankaj Mittal told ETV Bharat, "We need crop varieties that provide both good production and nutrition. These biofortified and climate-resilient wheat varieties will prove to be a boon for farmers. Our goal is to encourage more and more wheat-producing farmers in the plains to adopt these improved seeds and move towards safe and sustainable farming. Agriculture in future will not be limited to just increased production. Smart and nutritious farming will pave the way forward."
He listed the four major wheat varieties whose seeds are being produced this year. These include DBW-187, DBW-370, DBW-371and DBW-327. It is being claimed that these varieties can give balanced and better production even in changing climatic conditions.
Dr Mittal explained that these varieties are not only high-yielding but also nutritionally rich. "They contain higher amounts of iron, zinc and protein than regular wheat. This means that when their flour reaches the kitchen, each roti will not only fill the stomach but also provide the body with essential micronutrients," he said.
He underlined that the vagaries of weather are the biggest challenge that agriculture is facing today, where traditional varieties often fail to deliver the desired results. He said that climate resilient varieties are able to withstand temperature fluctuations, offer better disease resistance and deliver balanced production even with limited resources. This reduces farmer risk and provides a more stable income. Of late, either it rains prematurely, or there is a long drought or unusual heat.
Referring to the health benefits of these varieties, the scientist said that Iron and zinc deficiencies remain a serious health problem today, especially among women and children. Problems like anaemia are widespread in rural areas. He said these biofortified wheat varieties can help address this deficiency by naturally strengthening the nutritional chain from farm to plate.
Dr Mittal stated that the seeds being developed are likely to be made available to farmers in the plains of Sirmaur district this year through the Agriculture Department. The objective is to encourage more farmers to adopt these improved varieties and move towards climate-resilient farming.
This research at Sirmaur points towards the future direction of agriculture, where science and agriculture go hand in hand to address food security.
Also Read
Himachal Pradesh Is Frontrunner In Shift Towards Natural Farming