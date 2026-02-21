ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal: Biofortified And Climate Resistant Wheat Varieties Developed To Address Food And Nutrition Security Needs

Sirmaur: This year, the wheat crop in Himachal Pradesh isn't just about golden ears. It's the foundation for future food and nutritional security. This gains significance in the face of changing weather patterns marked by erratic rainfall, temperature fluctuations and declining soil health, which have posed new challenges for agriculture.

The state's first Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district has started by naturally producing new, biofortified and climate-resistant wheat varieties at its research farm to meet the challenges. It is trying to realise the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) slogan of ‘Every step, every path, a companion for farmers'.

These varieties have been developed by ICAR’s Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research at Karnal and are being grown at the research farm of KVK at Dhaulakuan.

Biofortified And Climate Resistant Wheat Varieties Developed To Address Food And Nutrition Security Needs (ETV Bharat)

KVK in charge and Chief Scientist Dr Pankaj Mittal told ETV Bharat, "We need crop varieties that provide both good production and nutrition. These biofortified and climate-resilient wheat varieties will prove to be a boon for farmers. Our goal is to encourage more and more wheat-producing farmers in the plains to adopt these improved seeds and move towards safe and sustainable farming. Agriculture in future will not be limited to just increased production. Smart and nutritious farming will pave the way forward."

He listed the four major wheat varieties whose seeds are being produced this year. These include DBW-187, DBW-370, DBW-371and DBW-327. It is being claimed that these varieties can give balanced and better production even in changing climatic conditions.