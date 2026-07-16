ETV Bharat / bharat

BIMSTEC Security Chiefs Resolve To Unite Against Terrorism, Endorse New Principles For Maritime Law Enforcement

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval chairs the 5th Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs with the delegates from Member States, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, in New Delhi on Thursday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The national security chiefs of BIMSTEC nations on Thursday vowed to jointly combat regional security challenges including terrorism and organised crime while endorsing new guiding principles to streamline maritime law enforcement coordination. The meeting held in New Delhi was hosted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Besides India, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

New Delhi has been taking a number of initiatives in BIMSTEC to strengthen regional cooperation and partnership, including in enhancing security, facilitating trade and investment, boosting connectivity and collaborating in food and energy security.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the national security advisers and heads of delegations discussed practical and result-oriented solutions to combat terrorism and organised crime, and to ensure security in the cyber, maritime and energy domains.

It said they also deliberated on boosting connectivity, facilitate efficient disaster management, and to tackle new and emerging threats.

"They adopted guidelines for the maritime component of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. These guidelines will help BIMSTEC member states to undertake relief operations in the region in an expeditious manner," the MEA said.

"They also endorsed a set of guiding principles on the conduct of maritime law enforcement agencies during interactions at sea," it added.