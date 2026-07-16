BIMSTEC Security Chiefs Resolve To Unite Against Terrorism, Endorse New Principles For Maritime Law Enforcement
MEA said the national security advisers and heads of delegations discussed practical and result-oriented solutions to combat terrorism and organised crime
By PTI
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The national security chiefs of BIMSTEC nations on Thursday vowed to jointly combat regional security challenges including terrorism and organised crime while endorsing new guiding principles to streamline maritime law enforcement coordination. The meeting held in New Delhi was hosted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Besides India, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.
New Delhi has been taking a number of initiatives in BIMSTEC to strengthen regional cooperation and partnership, including in enhancing security, facilitating trade and investment, boosting connectivity and collaborating in food and energy security.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the national security advisers and heads of delegations discussed practical and result-oriented solutions to combat terrorism and organised crime, and to ensure security in the cyber, maritime and energy domains.
It said they also deliberated on boosting connectivity, facilitate efficient disaster management, and to tackle new and emerging threats.
"They adopted guidelines for the maritime component of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. These guidelines will help BIMSTEC member states to undertake relief operations in the region in an expeditious manner," the MEA said.
"They also endorsed a set of guiding principles on the conduct of maritime law enforcement agencies during interactions at sea," it added.
The MEA said these principles are expected to outline reference points for increasing predictability and promoting safety during maritime engagements among member states.
"As BIMSTEC approaches its 30th anniversary next year, the National Security Advisers/ Heads of Delegations reiterated their resolve to further enhancing collaboration and knowledge-sharing towards strengthening regional security, building resilience, and enhancing institutional capacities to address diverse security threats," it said.
At the meeting, the BIMSTEC secretary general presented a comprehensive overview of the status of cooperation in the security sector and briefed the member states on the progress made across a wide range of sectors.
"BIMSTEC bridges South Asia and Southeast Asia, two of the most significant and vibrant regions of the Indian Ocean," the MEA said.
"Over the years, BIMSTEC has deepened cooperation in regional security, disaster management, transport and trade connectivity, technological issues, and people-to-people contacts," it said in a statement.
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