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Bill To Tweak Anti-Paper Leak Law Gets President's Assent

The legislation mandates prison for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh

Anti Paper Leak bill
FILE - President of India, Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST

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New Delhi: A bill that proposes to set up fast-track courts in every state for speedy trials of accused and enhance punishment in public examination question paper leak cases has received the assent of the President.

In a gazette notification issued on Friday, the law ministry said President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 after it was cleared by both Houses of Parliament earlier this week. Now, investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months.

According to the legislation, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. For organised crimes, the amended law proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

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TAGGED:

ANTI PAPER LEAK LAW
PRESIDENT ON ANTI PAPER LEAK BILL
PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS AMENDMENT BILL
PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU
ANTI PAPER LEAK BILL

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