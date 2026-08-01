ETV Bharat / bharat

Bill To Tweak Anti-Paper Leak Law Gets President's Assent

New Delhi: A bill that proposes to set up fast-track courts in every state for speedy trials of accused and enhance punishment in public examination question paper leak cases has received the assent of the President.

In a gazette notification issued on Friday, the law ministry said President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 after it was cleared by both Houses of Parliament earlier this week. Now, investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months.