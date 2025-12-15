ETV Bharat / bharat

Bill To Set Up Higher Education Commission Introduced In LS

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and other MPs in Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill that seeks to set up an overarching higher education commission along with three councils was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday with the government expressing willingness to refer it to a joint committee. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Bill amid din over the issue of alleged threatening slogans raised at a Congress rally on Sunday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The higher education commission, which will be headed by a chairperson appointed by the President of India, will cover all central universities and colleges under it, institutes of national importance functioning under the administrative purview of the Ministry of Education including IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, IIMs, and IIITs.