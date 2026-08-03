ETV Bharat / bharat

Bill To Provide Statutory Framework To Indian Statistical Institute Introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday to widen the remit of the Indian Statistical Institute and align its legal framework with evolving needs. The bill was introduced by Union Minister Rao Indrajit Singh amid opposition protests over the NEET paper leak issue and the alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Some opposition members, who had given notices to oppose the bill at the introduction stage, did not speak. The bill was then introduced by a voice vote. The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, seeks the institute's incorporation as a 'body corporate' to strengthen its governance, promote academic excellence and research and allow it to serve the emerging needs in the field of statistics and allied fields.

The bill says the President of India will be the Visitor of the institute and provisions for a Board of Governors that will be its principal policy executive body. The board will be headed by the chairperson, who will be an eminent person from the field of academia, industry, education, public policy, and statistical sciences.

The board will be accountable to the central government, the bill notes. The institute will have an Academic Council, which will act as its principal academic body and will be headed by the institute's director. All full-time professors and full-time faculty will be members of the Academic Council.