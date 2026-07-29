ETV Bharat / bharat

Bill To Make Delayed Registration Of Births And Deaths More Stringent Introduced In Lok Sabha

A view of the proceedings of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament ( ANI )

New Delhi: A Bill to make provisions for delayed registration of births and deaths more stringent to "encourage timely reporting by citizens" was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, amid protests by the opposition, which sought the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the House during the ongoing debate on the anti-paper leak Bill.

According to procedure, Speaker Om Birla called some opposition members to oppose the introduction of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026. After none spoke, MoS Rai introduced the proposed legislation.

The Bill, which was cleared for introduction by the Union Cabinet on July 20, seeks to further amend Section 13(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023), "in order to make provisions of delayed registration more stringent".

"This will encourage timely reporting of event of birth and death," the Bill said.