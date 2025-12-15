ETV Bharat / bharat

Bill In LS To Open Up Nuclear Sector To Private Players, Overhaul Liability Regime

File photo of proceedings in Lok Sabha ( PTI )

New Delhi: A new bill seeks to overhaul laws governing India's civil nuclear sector, opening it up to private participation and putting in place a new liability regime, in a bid to address concerns voiced by the industry partners. The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, seen as a comprehensive legislation to harness India's full nuclear power potential, seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. "The Bill seeks to provide for a pragmatic civil liability regime for nuclear damage and to confer statutory status to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board," Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh said. The Bill adds that the operator shall be liable for damages except those caused by "a grave natural disaster of an exceptional character, an act of armed conflict, hostility, civil war, and insurrection or terrorism".