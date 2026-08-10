Govt Introduces Bill In LS To Change Kerala's Name To Keralam
The Kerala government had forwarded to the Centre a resolution passed by the state's legislative assembly regarding the name change in June 2024.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to rename 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' after the state assembly adopted a resolution two years ago. The Kerala government had forwarded to the Centre a resolution passed by the state's legislative assembly regarding the name change in June 2024.
Subsequently, the President of India referred a bill to the state legislature for expressing its views, and later, the state assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with the bill. On Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 amid Opposition din over various issues.
#MonsoonSession2026— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 10, 2026
MoS @nityanandraibjp introduces The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 in #LokSabha .
That the Bill to alter the name of the State of Kerala.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @LokSabhaSectt pic.twitter.com/Iz0Fk7349V
"The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 provides for such alteration of name of the State of Kerala and contains necessary amendments to the provisions of the Constitution and also consequential provisions," according to the bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons.
Amendments will be made in the First Schedule to the Constitution by modifying the name of the State of 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution.
The change seeks to align the state's English name with its linguistic and cultural identity. While the state has always been referred to as 'Keralam' in Malayalam, it was recorded as 'Kerala' in the Constitution following the linguistic reorganisation of states on November 1, 1956.
If Parliament approves the constitutional amendment, the official English name of the state will become Keralam, while its Malayalam name will continue to remain unchanged.
The change will also require extensive administrative updates across government departments. Official documents, department names, seals, letterheads, websites, mobile applications, public sector undertakings, universities, and office signboards carrying the English name Government of Kerala will have to be revised to reflect the new nomenclature. Officials indicate that the transition will involve considerable administrative effort and expenditure over time.
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