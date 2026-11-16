Bilkis Bano Gang Rape Case: SC Suspends Sentences, Grants Bail To Two Convicts After 17 Years In Jail
The two convicts are among the 11 persons whose premature release by Gujarat government in August 2022 was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2024.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 16, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case, linked to the 2002 post-Godhra riots.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale while hearing pleas filed by the two convicts challenging the Bombay High Court's 2017 judgment, in which their convictions and sentences were upheld. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra represented the accused before the Apex Court.
In its order, passed on October 28 and uploaded recently, the bench noted that the senior counsel appearing for the appellants had submitted that they were incarcerated for more than 17 years. The court was also informed that one of the appellants was not named in the FIR and had been implicated nearly three years after the incident. "Incidentally, it is submitted that one of the appellants is severely handicapped," the bench noted.
Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre and advocate Swati Ghildiyal, appearing for the state government and other respondents, vehemently opposed the contentions raised by the appellants' counsel. They argued that both lower courts had considered the relevant material on record, particularly in view of the seriousness of the offence.
"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the bench said in its order.
"In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," the bench said, adding that the appeal would be listed for hearing in due course.
The two convicts are among the 11 persons whose premature release by the Gujarat government in August 2022 was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2024.
The appellants were convicted of offences punishable under Sections 143, 147 and 302 read with Sections 149, 376(2)(e) and 376(2)(g) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. They were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and fined in connection with the sessions case arising from FIR No. 59 of 2002, registered at Godhra Town Police Station in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.
While the Bombay High Court upheld the trial court's conviction and sentence on May 4, 2017, aggrieved by the verdict, the appellants moved the Apex Court.
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