ETV Bharat / bharat

Bilkis Bano Gang Rape Case: SC Suspends Sentences, Grants Bail To Two Convicts After 17 Years In Jail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case, linked to the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale while hearing pleas filed by the two convicts challenging the Bombay High Court's 2017 judgment, in which their convictions and sentences were upheld. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra represented the accused before the Apex Court.

In its order, passed on October 28 and uploaded recently, the bench noted that the senior counsel appearing for the appellants had submitted that they were incarcerated for more than 17 years. The court was also informed that one of the appellants was not named in the FIR and had been implicated nearly three years after the incident. "Incidentally, it is submitted that one of the appellants is severely handicapped," the bench noted.

Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre and advocate Swati Ghildiyal, appearing for the state government and other respondents, vehemently opposed the contentions raised by the appellants' counsel. They argued that both lower courts had considered the relevant material on record, particularly in view of the seriousness of the offence.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the bench said in its order.