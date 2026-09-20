ETV Bharat / bharat

Bilkis Bano Case Convict Radheshyam Shah Granted 7-day Parole

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has granted seven days of parole to Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah, one of the 11 convicts serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder case.

The court decided to grant parole after considering the arguments presented in the application and the opinion of jail authorities.

In its order, the bench of Justice Sanjeev J Thaker stated that, given the reasons cited in the application and the views of the jail authorities, it deemed it appropriate to exercise its discretion in favour of the petitioner.

Advocate K D Parmar appeared in the High Court on behalf of the petitioner and informed the court that Shah needed parole to address his family's financial condition and to assist with financial matters. The lawyer also informed the court that Shah had previously been granted parole in December 2025.

The court ordered that the petitioner must furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 to the satisfaction of the jail authorities concerned. He is required to surrender before the jail authorities immediately upon the expiry of the parole period. Additionally, Shah must mark his presence at the nearest police station on the third and fifth days of his release.