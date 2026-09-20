Bilkis Bano Case Convict Radheshyam Shah Granted 7-day Parole
The Gujarat High Court decided to grant parole after considering the arguments presented in the application and the opinion of jail authorities.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has granted seven days of parole to Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah, one of the 11 convicts serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder case.
The court decided to grant parole after considering the arguments presented in the application and the opinion of jail authorities.
In its order, the bench of Justice Sanjeev J Thaker stated that, given the reasons cited in the application and the views of the jail authorities, it deemed it appropriate to exercise its discretion in favour of the petitioner.
Advocate K D Parmar appeared in the High Court on behalf of the petitioner and informed the court that Shah needed parole to address his family's financial condition and to assist with financial matters. The lawyer also informed the court that Shah had previously been granted parole in December 2025.
The court ordered that the petitioner must furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 to the satisfaction of the jail authorities concerned. He is required to surrender before the jail authorities immediately upon the expiry of the parole period. Additionally, Shah must mark his presence at the nearest police station on the third and fifth days of his release.
Shah and 10 other convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 for crimes involving gang-rape and murder committed during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The trial for this case was conducted in Maharashtra, and a special court in Mumbai convicted the 11 accused, sentencing them to life imprisonment in 2008.
Shah had previously made headlines due to legal proceedings related to this case. He was the only one among the 11 convicts to approach the Supreme Court regarding the question of which government held the authority to decide on early release, specifically, the granting of remission. In May 2022, the Supreme Court directed the Gujarat government to consider his application in accordance with the 1992 remission policy. Subsequently, the Gujarat government granted remission to the 11 convicts in August 2022.
However, on January 8, 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the remission granted by the Gujarat government. The court ruled that the Maharashtra government, not the Gujarat government, was the competent authority to decide on the remission in this matter. Following this, all 11 convicts were ordered to return to prison.
The current High Court proceedings did not concern remission but were strictly regarding a seven-day parole.
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