ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bilateral Mechanism In Place': MEA On Bangladeshi Of Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

New Delhi: India on Friday reiterated that it follows a structured bilateral mechanism for the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals and expressed hope that pending nationality verification requests with Dhaka would be expedited, amid fresh allegations by Bangladesh that the Border Security Force (BSF) was attempting to push people across the border.

Responding to the questions during the weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal maintained a firm stance regarding the broader issue of illegal migration.

Addressing the situation, he reiterated that India has established bilateral mechanisms for the repatriation of foreign nationals. Jaiswal said, "As I have told you before also, all foreign nationals in India, if they are here illegally, including those from Bangladesh, we have laws to deal with them, and they'll be dealt with accordingly."

His remarks came as Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed that it has "thwarted" 10 alleged BSF "push-in" attempts along different sections of the India-Bangladesh border. Addressing the issue of deportations, Jaiswal stressed that India follows a formal bilateral process that requires confirmation of nationality by the Bangladeshi authorities before any deportation can take place.

"As far as the deportation of these people is concerned, there is a bilateral mechanism in place. Once we refer these cases to the Bangladeshi side for them to verify the nationality of these people and once it is verified, then we take forward the deportation process," he said. The MEA spokesperson also pointed to delays in the verification process, indicating that several requests sent by India remain pending with Bangladesh.